“Our concern is what we will see in 5, 10 or 20 years“in those who have had Covid” in terms of cardiac, pulmonary or neurological damage. We don't know yet”, because “even if we have entered the fifth year of the pandemic There is still a lot we don't know about this virus“. This was underlined in the latest World Health Organization press conference on Covid-19 and other respiratory infections by Maria Van Kerkhove, director of Epidemic & Pandemic Preparedness and Prevention at the WHO. “Covid remains a threat to global health and it is causing too many burdens”, when in fact “we can prevent it”, warned the expert.

The evolution of the virus

The Sars-CoV-2 virus “is circulating”, he reiterated, and the problem is that “it continues to evolve.” “After two years of Omicron”, the family of variants to which the current 'versions' of the pathogen belong, “we have a virus that will continue to change as we let it circulate rapidly. The number of deaths has reduced dramatically from the peak of a couple years ago, but we still have around 10 thousand deaths per month and these – Van Kerkhove specified – are only the data arriving from 50 countries”.

Cases around the world

In recent days via social media the expert highlighted how “unfortunately at the end of 2023 we have exceeded 7 million Covid deaths reported to the WHO“, pointing out that “the true death toll is higher, with estimates” that speak “of over 3 times more deaths globally”. The advice to citizens is to “limit exposure” to the virus “as much as possible, carry out tests, use a mask, ventilate” the environments, “do vaccines and booster shots”. In case of infection or reinfection, “limit contact with others, wear a mask, ventilate” the environments “to prevent the spread, ask for assistance medical”. The appeal to Governments is to “maintain surveillance, sequencing and reporting”, as well as to guarantee “access to reliable personal protective equipment, tests, drugs and vaccines”.