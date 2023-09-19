The Covid is racing again in Italy. After approximately two months of substantial stability in the number of new weekly cases – which between mid-June and mid-August fluctuated between 3,446 (6-12 July) and 6,188 (3-9 August) – for 4 consecutive weeks there has been a progressive recovery of viral circulation. Indeed, from the week of 10-16 August to 7-13 September the number of new weekly cases almost quintupled, going from 5,889 to 30,777the swab positivity rate increased from 6.4% to 14.9%, the 7-day moving average rose from 841 cases/day to 4,397 cases/day, the incidence went from 6 cases to 52 per 100 thousand inhabitants. But in the last 4 weeks there has also been a more than doubled number of deaths. And again: hospitalizations in the medical area have more than tripled from the minimum (697) reached on 16 July to today (2,378), while in intensive care they have risen to 76 from the minimum (18) on 21 July. These are the main data of the weekly monitoring conducted by the Gimbe Foundation.

“Numbers are indeed low – comments Nino Cartabellotta, president of Gimbe – but also largely underestimated compared to the real impact of viral circulation because the monitoring system, in particular after the repeal of the obligation of isolation for positive subjects with Legislative Decree 105/2023 , in fact relies largely on a voluntary basis. In fact, on the one hand the prescription of swabs in people with respiratory symptoms is now residual (undertesting), on the other with the widespread use of do-it-yourself antigen tests the positivity is only occasionally communicated to the epidemiological services (underreporting)”.

Analyzing in more detail – reports Gimbe – in the last 4 weeks, viral circulation has increased in all Regions and autonomous Provinces. According to the latest national update of the data from the Integrated Covid-19 Surveillance of the Higher Institute of Health (ISS), compared to the distribution by age groups, with the exception of the 0-9 year group in which 22 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants were recorded , the incidence increases progressively over the decades: from 10 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants in the 10-19 age group to 78 in the 70-89 age group, up to 83 in the over 90s. “A distribution – explains Cartabellotta – which reflects the greater aptitude to testing with increasing age, confirming the factors of underestimation of viral circulation”.

As for the hospitalizations in the medical area – details the Gimbe report – after reaching the minimum (697) on 16 July, the beds occupied in the medical area more than tripled (2,378), while in intensive care they rose to 76 from the minimum (18) on 21 July The national employment rates are 3.8% and 0.9% respectively. “If in intensive – explains Cartabellotta – the numbers are really small, demonstrating that today the Sars-CoV-2 infection only rarely causes severe conditions, the increase in beds occupied in the medical area confirms that in elderly, fragile people and people with multiple pathologies it can aggravate the state of health requiring hospitalization and/or worsening the prognosis of concomitant diseases”. In fact, the hospitalization rate in the medical area increases with age, going from 17 per million inhabitants in the 60-69 age group to 37 in the 70-79 age group, 97 in the 80-89 age group and 145 per million inhabitants in the over 90s.

Deaths are also increasing again, more than doubling in the last 4 weeks: from 44 in the week of 17-23 August to 99 in the week of 7-13 September). According to ISS data, deaths are almost exclusively among those over 80, with 28 per million inhabitants out of 31 deaths per million inhabitants in all age groups.

As for variations circulating – we read in the Gimbe Report – all belong to the Omicron family. In the latest report from the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) of 7 September 2023, no ‘variants of concern’ are reported, but only ‘variants of interest’. In Italy, the latest rapid survey by the ISS, carried out on samples notified from 21 to 27 August 2023, reports the EG.5 variant (so-called Eris) as prevalent (41.9%), rapidly increasing in Europe, the United United States and Asia. “The available evidence – explains President Cartabellotta – demonstrates that Eris has a greater ability to evade the immune response, from vaccination or natural infection, which favors its rapid spread. To date there are no studies on the greater risk of serious illness of Eris” . The next rapid ISS survey, as indicated in the circular of 15 September 2023, will be carried out on samples collected in the week of 18-24 September.

The Gimbe report, regarding vaccination campaign, highlights how the updating of the dashboard on the vaccination campaign was interrupted on 1 September 2023. Consequently, it is not possible to report periodic updates, but only to note that in fact the administration of vaccines is substantially residual, both as a primary cycle and as boosters. The preliminary indications for the 2023-2024 anti-Covid vaccination campaign are contained in the Ministry of Health Circular of 14 August. But – underlines Gimbe – if the Circular envisaged starting the campaign at the same time as the anti-flu campaign, yesterday Minister Schillaci invited the Regions to start for the most at-risk categories at the end of September.

“While I agree with the line of recommending the recall to people at risk, pregnant women and healthcare workers – comments President Gimbe Cartabellotta – three critical issues must be taken into consideration for any updating of the recommendations. First of all, the circular does not mentions the possibility of carrying out the recall on a voluntary basis for categories not at risk; secondly, the recommendations do not have among their objectives the prevention of long-Covid, the health and social impact of which is starting to be clearly evident in countries which, unlike ours, they are evaluating it systematically; finally, the times scheduled by the circular – for waiting for the updated vaccine and alignment with the anti-flu campaign – are too long. In fact, the progressive recovery of viral circulation starting from the end of August and the certainty that almost all over 80s and the frail have not received any booster shots in the last three months are already having an impact on their health”.

In fact, from 2 June to 31 August (latest data available) 827 fourth doses and 2,156 fifth doses were administered to those over 80: the urgency of starting the vaccination campaign as soon as possible for this age group and more generally for fragile.

“Ssn estate at real risk in autumn-winter”

“In the next autumn-winter the real risk of Covid-19 is to compromise the stability of the National Health Service, which is now profoundly weakened and much less resilient, in particular due to the serious shortage of healthcare personnel”, explains the president of Gimbe again Cartabellotta, who invites “the institutions to implement all the necessary actions to protect the elderly and frail, including providing recommendations for asymptomatic positive healthcare workers, as well as putting back into play – if necessary – measures to combat the spread of the virus”. And he invites “the population to maintain responsible behavior”, so as not to run the risk of seeing the national health service collapse.

“The data relating to Covid-19 – he continues – confirm a progressive recovery of viral circulation in our country, which is also largely underestimated, due to concomitant factors: emergence of an immunoevasive variant, progressive reduction of immunity from the vaccine or from natural and substantial infection absence of individual protection measures. On the other hand – he underlines – the data on hospitalizations in the medical area and deaths confirm that the serious disease mainly affects advanced age groups of the population, as well as fragile subjects, to whom the campaign is already addressed as a priority vaccination program 2023-2024”.

“In light of the epidemiological picture, the percentage of reinfections, the effectiveness of vaccines on serious disease and the relevant critical issues that affect the provision of health services, in particular due to the serious shortage of personnel, the Gimbe Foundation believes it is essential to prevent any form of Covid overload in local healthcare facilities and hospitals”, he concludes.