“The coronavirus Sars-CoV-2 has mutated and got better.” It is not a hypothesis, but a certainty of which Arnaldo Caruso, president of the Italian Society of Virology (Siv-Isv), provides, in a study conducted together with his team in Brescia, “just sent for publication to an important international scientific journal “, announces the expert at Adnkronos Salute.

The work, he explains, demonstrates that the ‘daughters’ of the Omicron variant – “all of them from BA.2 onwards”, including the now dominant BA.4 and BA.5 – under the strong pressure of immunity produced by vaccines and since healing they have developed a mutation lucky for humans: “They are practically unable to infect the endothelium”, that is the blood and lymphatic vessels, “and therefore to cause the dysfunctions considered to be the basis of severe symptoms in the lungs, thrombotic phenomena and, probably, also of the clinical manifestations associated with Long Covid “.

“It is an all-Italian and very important discovery, because it also bodes well for the future evolution of the virus”, underlines the full professor of clinical microbiology and microbiology at the University of Brescia, director of the Asst Spedali Civili laboratory of microbiology. It all begins with the identification, by Caruso’s group, of “a second gateway that Sars-CoV-2 can use to attack the human organism: integrins, proteins also expressed by cells, such as endothelials, which may not have the Ace2 receptor “considered the main gateway used by the virus. “Thanks to this second key – specifies the specialist – the Spike protein of Sars-CoV-2 could hook the endothelium, causing an aberrant activation and a dysfunction believed to be responsible for the heavier forms of Covid-19, which we met in the early stages of the pandemic: pneumonia, thrombosis, angiogenesis and the production of inflammatory molecules. Not only that: it is also thought that Long Covid is associated with endothelial dysfunction affecting various organs, including the brain “.

Now “the new discovery: analyzing the viral isolates we have – Caruso explains – we observed that the Omicron sub-variants, from BA.2 onwards, have a mutation on the Spike protein called D405N and modifies the viral region that binds to the integrins. This portion, identified with the abbreviation RGD, changes into RGN and is no longer able to attach and infect human endothelium “. In other words, the latest ‘versions’ of Sars-CoV-2 have lost the key that allowed the virus to cause the most severe symptoms of Covid-19 and, at least in part, the sequelae of Long syndrome.

“We speak of these Omicron variants, since the beginning of their appearance, as mutants more attenuated than the previous ones – points out the number one of the Siv-Isv – It has been seen in fact that they tend to affect the first airways, the upper ones, with less severe symptoms, without going directly to the lungs as it previously happened “. In trying to understand the mechanisms through which this minor ‘badness’ of Sars-CoV-2 is produced, Caruso continues, “a change in cellular target has been indicated: the target of the virus, from the lungs, has become the upper respiratory tract. “. The Brescia study now adds an extra element: “From Omicron 2 onwards, the greater mildness of the Covid-19 pathogen can also be traced back to the biological inability of the new viral sub-variants to infect endotheliums”.

“It is a very important thing – insists the expert – because it shows that, in order to escape the immune pressure, Sars-CoV-2 is losing key pieces” and with them “is losing pathogenicity”. This is becoming more and more contagious, as we have seen with Omicron 5 much more transmissible than its older ‘sisters’, however reducing its potential to give rise to the most severe forms of the disease. “This transformation – the specialist reasons – is in line with the normal evolution of every virus which, in order to maintain its ‘fitness’, or the ability to replicate in an organism that is now powerfully immune, is forced to change. Now that at a global level there is an immune force “that presses it and endangers its survival,” in an attempt to coexist with the host and to ensure the possibility of continuing to spread over time, Sars-CoV-2 must necessarily mutate. worse for him, always for the better for us “.

But be careful, Caruso is keen to point out: “This does not mean that every virus, even if it is attenuated, remains dangerous when it strikes an immune-deficient organism. We must not think ‘we are safe'”: if the pandemic coronavirus will maintain this evolutionary trend, “a large part of the symptoms it causes will be trivial, most of the infected will have mild manifestations, but unfortunately the frail will continue to risk. Exactly as happens with all other viruses “.