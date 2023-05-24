“The trend of Covid is like that of a stone in a pond with the waves thinning out and in any case the situation is different based on individual countries”

Should the XBB variant of Covid that is frightening China also concern us Italians? Could Covid hit us again? Affaritaliani.it he asked the virologist Fabrizio Pregliasco. “We are faced with a sort of broth of Covid variants considering that we all now have hybrid immunity, we have been infected to some extent and then we have been vaccinated. But the virus continues to operate in its dirty work thanks to its enormous instability. These variants are recombined of the Omicron, the 4 with a piece of the 5 and so on. They continually recombine. Fortunately, this Chinese XBB variant – explains Pregliasco – is not particularly pathogenic, that is, it does not cause serious damage”.

“But we have to be careful, in the US there are prospects that in two years there will be a new strong wave and now there is fear for China. The trend of Covid is like that of a stone in a pond with the waves thinning out and in any case the situation is different according to individual countries. We have, I repeat, an evolving hybrid immunity. We are in good shape for now because we had a very heavy wave and we are in a decreasing phase. But in other countries, Covid is spreading again, I am thinking of India and above all of China”.

“All over the world, therefore also in Italy and in Europe, the virus will continue to circulate with up and down trends and barring the onset of very serious variants, it is hoped that we will go towards a slow decline of Covid. But it is not foreseeable, we are in the bell. Even the forecast that in the US there will be a strong wave in two years let’s take it as a worst-case scenario, but surveillance, even in Italy, must be maintained systematically” concludes Pregliasco.

Subscribe to the newsletter

