At the level of the law there is no scientific element which could suggest that an unvaccinated person infects more than a vaccinated person. Moreover, those who have not been vaccinated may have made this decision due to the need to save themselves from the danger of serious and even fatal side effects, as they have manifested themselves in a not entirely marginal and indifferent number of cases. The freedom to support oneself has been restricted during the pandemic and this is in conflict with the Constitutional order. This, in summary, is the decision and the reasons given by Judge Andrea Cruciani, of the Military Tribunal of Naples, who ruled on the case of a non-commissioned officer who ended up on trial.

The story: no crime for those who went to work without a Green Pass and vaccine

During the pandemic (period 2022), an unvaccinated military graduate without a Green Pass still enters the barracks where he works, stamping his entry and exit card. The soldier enters the workplace on the basis of the decision of a superior, who assumes responsibility, but the person in charge of the facility is another soldier, a superior in rank. According to the facility manager, the man should not have entered and then he is sent before a judge for “illegal introduction” into the barracks, a fact aggravated by the rank he holds.

The prosecutor insists on the request for indictment while the lawyers who defend the man argue that there is no place to proceed. In the preliminary hearing, at the Military Court of Naples, Judge Andrea Cruciani ruled the “no place to proceed” against the soldier (deed filed with the chancellery on 13 March 2023) and explained why.

