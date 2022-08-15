The new serum will be offered, starting next September, to over 50s and to people in the highest risk categories

The UK is the first country in the world to approve a Covid-specific vaccine for the Omicron variant. Manufactured by Moderna, the serum differs from the current generation of jabs, which are based on the original Wuhan strain and are less effective against the new variants. The results of the trial showed that it increased the levels of antibodies against Omicron eightfold compared to the current iteration of vaccines. Local health authorities had already indicated that the booster will be offered – starting next September – to over 50s and to people in the highest risk categories.

The UK medicines regulatory authority (MHRA) explained that the vaccine was approved for booster doses for adults “after it was found to meet the safety, quality and efficacy standards of the UK regulatory authority. United Kingdom”.

According to the MHRA, the updated version of this Moderna vaccine ensures “a strong immune response” against the original coronavirus strain and the Omicron variant, including the sub-variants BA.4 and BA.5, with “low” probabilities of similar side effects. to those observed with the original sera.

Moderna’s medical director, Dr. Paul Burton, previously announced that the new serum can raise a person’s antibodies to such high levels that it may only need to be administered once a year. Stephane Bancel, CEO of Moderna, described it as a “next-generation Covid-19 vaccine” that will play an “important role in protecting people in the UK from Covid-19” during the winter.

Regarding the side effects, the MHRA said they are the same as those seen in the original Moderna booster dose, which were generally mild. Moderna added that it has also completed its applications for regulatory approval of the booster in Australia, Canada and the EU.