The Tar cancels the circular on the home management of patients from Covid

The Lazio TAR, Section Terza Quater, accepted the appeal filed against the Ministry of Health for the cancellation, after suspension, of the circular of the Ministry of Health “containing updated ‘Home management of patients infected with Sars-Cov-2’ to April 26, 2021, in the part in which, in the first days of sickness from Sars-Cov-2, it only provides for a ‘vigilant waiting’ and administration of NSAIDs and paracetamol and in the part in which it sets indications of not using all drugs generally used by general practitioners for covid patients “.

The strategy of Hope has been crushed

“The criticized guidelines, as admitted by the defendant herself, constitute mere exemptions in the event of unfavorable events – observes the TAR – Apart from the legal validity of these prescriptions, it is the essential duty of every healthcare professional to act according to science and conscience, assuming the responsibility for the outcome of the therapy prescribed as a consequence of the professionalism and specialist qualification acquired. The AIFA prescription, as borrowed from the Ministry of Health, therefore contrasts with the required professionalism of the doctor and with his professional ethics, imposing, on the contrary, preventing the use of therapies which the latter may possibly consider suitable and effective in contrasting the Covid 19 disease as is the case for any therapeutic activity “. According to the Lazio TAR, the “content of the ministerial note, imposing punctual and binding therapeutic choices on doctors, is in contrast with the professional activity as delegated to the doctor in the terms indicated by science and professional ethics. For these reasons the appeal must be accepted “.

FdI and La Verità ask for the resignation of Speranza

“The cancellation by the Lazio TAR of the circular on the ‘vigilant waiting’ by the Ministry of Health re-establishes the role of territorial medicine and the need to invest in early home therapies. The ministerial circular could not have canceled the ethical role of the doctor who, in the face of proven treatments, has the duty to prescribe “. The deputy of the Brothers of Italy Federico Mollicone highlights this in a note, emphasizing that vigilant waiting and the use of paracetamol were “the pillars of Speranza’s strategy. The ruling of the administrative judges adds for Speranza – is his conclusion – another good reason, if the others weren’t enough, to resign. ” La Verità does the same in today’s editorial by Maurizio Belpietro: “If he had dignity, the minister would have to resign today”, writes the editor of the newspaper.