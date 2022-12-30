Covid, the symptoms of the new subvariants: experts on alert

The advance of the new subvariants of omicron worries experts, who are alert to their even more accentuated ability to evade vaccines. Under observation are above all the subvariant Xbb, nicknamed Gryphon, and BQ.1, known as Cerberus, but also Centaurus (BA.2.75), while China is overwhelmed by the wave of infections triggered by the end of the restrictions.

XBB has already been detected in Italy (where as of December 27 it represented 1.82% of cases in circulation), in France (1.22%), Belgium (4.56%), Germany (2.05%) , Spain (2.61%) and the United Kingdom (5.44%). Higher percentages were estimated in the United States (13.42%), where the subvariant would be linked to the sudden increase in hospitalizations recorded in New York in recent weeks.

The percentages of Cerberus are higher, according to the Higher Institute of Health, “significantly increasing in Italy”. It was found in 64.1 percent of samples for omicron 5 (BA.5), of which it is a sublineage, as of December 13, up from 30.7 percent as of November 8. Globally, omicron and its derivatives came to represent 99.7 percent of the sequences shared via the international Gisaid system during the month of November 19 to December 19. Among the subvariants there is also Centaurus, identified for the first time in India and reached 9.8 percent of the samples.

What worries insiders is the ability, in particular of Gryphon, to bypass the immune system, which could explain the rapid spread of recent weeks. XBB also has flu-like symptoms such as a dry cough, sore throat, fatigue, dizziness, earache, runny nose, sneezing, and dizziness. The new subvariants also no longer cause loss of taste and smell (ageusia and anosmia), making it even harder to distinguish symptoms from seasonal flu.

“We are starting to get to know Gryphon and Cerberus better,” said virologist Lorenzo Pregliasco, medical director of the Galeazzi Institute in Milan. “It is confirmed that they tend to occur mainly in the upper respiratory tract, causing flu-like symptoms, such as colds, pesky cough and sore throat. It being understood that it is to be understood how much this is ‘demerit of a less pathogenic virus and how much merit of the immunity that has been created in the population’.