Manufacturing activity is suffering from the worst wave of infections in the last two years. The April PMI index slows to 47.4, the lowest level since February 2020. Damage to the supply chain

ROME. China never so bad in the last two years. Boom in infections, slow vaccination campaign and production at risk. Chinese manufacturing activity slipped in April, serving draconian lockdowns to stop the wave of Covid-19 and slipping to the lowest level since February 2020, when the country was hit by the epidemic of the new coronavirus which later became a pandemic.

Supply in danger

The official manufacturing PMI index, in fact, stopped at 47.4 against 49.5 in March and below market expectations of 48.0. According to data from the National Statistical Office, this is the most marked slowdown since February 2020, when the containment lockdowns against the virus led to the blocking of production and the disruption of the supply chain. By supply chain or supply chain we mean the process that allows you to bring a product or service to the market, transferring it from the supplier to the customer. It is a complex process that involves several professional figures, activating numerous dynamics of the ecosystem-company: from the flow of raw materials linked to the production processes, up to the distribution logistics that ensures that the purchased goods arrive to the customer.

Manufacturing activity

The manufacturing activity is suffering from the worst wave of Covid in the last two years and the ‘zero tolerance’ policy pursued by the Chinese authorities to keep the virus under control, which however did not give positive results with the Omicron variant, seriously putting growth at risk economic. The Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) contracted for the second month in a row and fell below 50 due to a “decline in production and demand that has widened,” said the spokesman for the National Statistics Office. , Zhao Qinghe.

Production index

The production sub-index fell in April to 44.4 (from 49.5 in March), that of new orders to 42.6% (from 48.8) and that of new orders for exports to 41.6 ( from 47.2). The non-manufacturing PMI index is also bad, falling to 41.9 from 48.4 and for the second consecutive month of decline, with the anti-Covid squeeze that blocked travel and travel and put pressure on the capital Beijing, too, at risk lockdown. The data, closely monitored by the Communist leadership, arrived as Beijing is implementing a zero-Covid strategy that involves eliminating outbreaks as they emerge through targeted blockades and mass testing.

Restrictions

The restrictions, however, have left dozens of large and medium-sized cities completely or partially blocked in recent months, at least 46 according to Nomura. In Shanghai, for example, the 26 million residents have largely been confined to their homes for over a month, while local authorities are proceeding with a very cautious relaxation of measures. The lockdowns have complicated the supply chain, paralyzing transport and logistics, blocking ports (for example in Shanghai, the first in the world for handled containers) and stopped production.