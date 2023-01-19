Of Christine Brown

Large traces of the virus found in wastewater from English airports and in aircraft toilets during the period in which the negative swab was mandatory for the unvaccinated

Is the obligation of a negative swab before boarding a flight an effective measure to contain the spread of the Sars-CoV-2 virus? Apparently not. At least that’s the conclusion of a study conducted by the University of Bangor (Wales) published in the journal PLOS Global Public Health. The researchers have indeed found extensive traces of the virus in the wastewater of all aircraft landed at three major British airports (Heathrow, Edinburgh and Bristol) at a time when the pandemic was still biting, so much so that there were tight controls to avoid the spread of the virus (wastewater tests took place between 8th and 31st March 2022). Sars-CoV-2 has also been found in samples collected from sewers arrival halls of airport terminals and from a waste water plant near the airports.

Let me be clear. The virus is transmitted by air, the contagion occurs through the inhalation of infected particles which can stagnate even for long periods in closed and poorly ventilated environments. But in the heart of the pandemic, restrictions imposedobligation for unvaccinated passengers to undergo a swab before departure and a test on the second day after arrival to prove that they are negative. In theory, according to what was believed at the time, with these provisions, people positive for Covid should not have set foot in the airport. Yet the wastewater results demonstrate the opposite. Indeed, the researchers found few differences in Sars-CoV-2 concentrations in wastewater before and afteror the date of March 18, 2022, when the restrictions lifted. At the airport there was Covid, and how.

Despite all the measures the UK has put in place to try to prevent people with the disease from boarding flights to Britain, nearly every plane we analyzed contained the virus, and most of the terminal sewage too, he says. the author of the work Davey Jones of Bangor University. One of the hypotheses, continues the researcher, that people can have developed the disease despite the negative testor who have evaded checks (in a survey of 2000 adults by the same research group, 23% of those interviewed admitted having previously boarded a flight back to the UK while feeling unwell).

Also can not go unnoticed the fact that the negative swab was required only from unvaccinated passengers, but it is now largely clear that vaccines are not neutralizing: even those who get vaccinated can get sick, albeit in the majority of cases not seriously. This is why many people entered the airport who, despite having Covid (in many cases unknowingly because they were asymptomatic) were not required to demonstrate any negativity. Masks and controlled mechanical ventilation systems may perhaps have mitigated the risk of contagion, but people positive for Covid have not been prevented from entering the country.

Research has shown that there was essentially a failure of border control in terms of Covid surveillance. According to the authors of the research, wastewater sampling could instead be part of a future infectious disease surveillance system. In fact, sampling could also help detect other infections, such as those from Norovirus or Enterovirus, potentially providing a clearer picture of the pathogens entering countries. Wastewater monitoring at the airport and on the plane – adds the researcher Kata Farkas – provides a snapshot of the infectious diseases passengers may bring with them upon arrival, including emerging diseases, so that health systems are ready to act accordingly.

Today the periodic analysis of wastewater on planes and at airports could be an alternative method to swabs carried out on all passengers arriving from China, a measure deemed unjustified and useless even by the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) since the immunity of the European population is quite high and the potential imported infections are quite low compared to the numbers that already occur daily and that the health systems are currently able to manage. Tests won't stop Covid, but wastewater analysis will be able to indicate viruses crossing borders in almost real time.