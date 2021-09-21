“Covid exists and it’s very bad”, “it’s not a joke”. “I tell you from the bottom of my heart for what I saw in resuscitation: get vaccinated“. It is the heartfelt appeal of Vincenzo, 48 years old. The man speaks from a hospital bed, he is struggling to breathe. He has not been vaccinated against Covid-19 and has been intubated for a long time. Now he is better and it is aimed precisely at those who, like him, have decided not to give the injection. “Don’t be like me, I did everything wrong, I was wrong not to vaccinate. If I could go back I would get vaccinated immediately “, he repeats. The infectious specialist posted the video Matteo Bassetti, on his Facebook page.

Read also

Vincenzo “will slowly recover, he will soon go home”, now “he is negative for the virus”, says the director of the Infectious Diseases Clinic of the San Martino Polyclinic in Genoa, explaining why he is not harnessed while he is in the room with the patient and wishing him good luck. “I hope that” this message “will be useful to many people, to convince them” of the importance of protecting themselves, observes the expert.

Overweight and with diabetes: for these conditions Vincenzo was on paper particularly at risk of developing a severe form of Covid, explained Bassetti, but he still decided not to get vaccinated. Now he bears his testimony, in the belief that perhaps his message can be taken seriously by deniers, by those who are still skeptical about the extent of the disease, the insidiousness of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. “I can tell you only one thing: get vaccinated because Covid is very bad. I’m still in bed, I can’t move well. But thanks to the doctors I’m recovering. So get vaccinated, because it’s very important. Guys, it’s not a joke, I swear on my children “, the man urges.

“The recovery process,” he adds, “is very, very long. I just hope you can understand me.”. “We really hope” that it will be useful, continues Vincenzo. “People need not to believe in fake news”, but “in professors, because they are truly competent people. Don’t believe in nonsense, the magnet, etc.”, he says referring in particular to one of the hoaxes that has circulated the most on the Net, complete with images of the magnet that attaches to the arm after the anti-Covid injection. “Get vaccinated”, the patient repeats several times. “I have already convinced, in addition to my family, 6 people”, says Vincenzo. “And I hope to convince even more when I go out,” he concludes.