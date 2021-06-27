Luxembourg premier Xavier Bettel is positive at Covid. This was announced by the broadcaster RTL, according to which Bettel immediately went into isolation after the result of the molecular swab. He had participated in the EU summit in Brussels on Thursday and Friday. Bettel had received the first dose of AstraZeneca vaccine on May 6 and was due to receive the second next Thursday. The Luxembourg premier, who will have to remain in quarantine for the next ten days, for the moment complains of mild symptoms, fever and headache, but has made it known that he will continue to work from home.



