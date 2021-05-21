Taboga, a small and exotic Pacific island of Panama, is now free of COVID and its population over 16 years of age completed the vaccination scheme against the disease this Friday, which opens a window for the recovery of tourism, vital for its survival.

This island, of 5.9 square kilometers and around a thousand inhabitants, It is the largest of the small archipelago of Las Perlas, located in the Gulf of Panama, as your website explains

“At this moment we find 0 cases of Covid-19 on the Island of Taboga, “the head of Public Health of the Metropolitan Health Region of the Ministry of Health (Minsa), Dr. Ana Lorena Chang, told Efe.

Chang led the day in Taboga on Thursday to administer the second dose of the covid vaccine to the entire population over 16 years of age that lives on this and the other inhabited islands of the archipelago.

“As it is an area of ​​difficult access, it was decided to vaccinate the entire population over 16 years of age, pregnant women, teachers, and this then covers around 1,800 people on the Island of Taboga, which includes the islands of Otoque Oriente and Otoque occidente, “said the Minsa official.

Yarineth Martínez, a 23-year-old girl, is one of the inhabitants of Taboga who received this Friday the second dose of the vaccine against covid-19.

“We must not lower our guard, we have to continue taking care of ourselves” even if the vaccine has been received, because “this (the health emergency due to the pandemic) is going to last a little longer,” Martínez told Efe.

The Island of Taboga is located about 12 nautical miles from Panama City. It practically isolated itself with the outbreak of the pandemic in the Central American country, which accumulates 372,800 confirmed infections and 6,314 deaths and has experienced two strong waves of the covid.

“The highest number of cases on this site was registered in January with around 16 cases, but it was acted quickly. That made the population from that time until now remain at 0 cases and that is the same on the other islands” explained Dr. Chang.

The crystalline waters of the beaches of Taboga, blue and green, are its main attraction, although so are its greenery and the richness of its flora, hence it is called the “island of flowers”.

“Thanks to the strict care we had with our residents, we successfully managed to have a beach opening, which today is making businesses in Taboga recover little by little,” the mayor of Taboga told Efe this Thursday. , Magaly Ricord.

The policy highlighted the importance of vaccination, because it protects “residents first, and thus we can receive tourists”, whom they wait “with open arms.”

“The message for tourists is that, when they come to Taboga, please take all the biosecurity measures. The tobacconists are waiting for them with open arms. They have behaved very well, they are complying with all the biosecurity measures and we hope also from tourists who can support us, “added Ricord.

