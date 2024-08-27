The new Covid variant, called Xec, that worries experts

Perhaps, it is not yet time to completely forget the Covid-19 pandemic. With its new variantcalled Xecthe global situation could change dramatically and again. The first case was found in Berlina few months ago, at the end of June. Then, however, Xec was detected in three continentswhich Europe, North America And AsiaWhat worries doctors and researchers is the speed with which it spreads.

The situation in the world and in Italy

Second Mike HoneyMelbourne data expert Xec has a Estimated growth advantage of 3.8% (as reported by the Messenger), or an increase in cases of 27% per week. This data makes us understand how Xec is much “faster” than other dominant variants, such as KP 3.1.1 and its descendants. For this very reason, there are many researchers who monitor Xec’s advance all over the world.

In Italy two sequences of the variant were found in Veneto and in Trentino Alto Adigerespectively on July 31st and August 18th. Xec, therefore, is already present in our peninsula and is spreading fast.

Where Xec comes from

The new Xec variant drift from two more variants previous: KS.1.1 And KP.3.3. Always as reported by the Messenger and according to researcher Honey, its faster growth is attributable to a unusual mutation (T22N) combined with Features of the fastest variants. The variant has shown significant growth in Germanyand is rapidly spreading also in Denmark And Netherlands. With approximately 111 samples reported in 15 countriesXec represents a new challenge in the fight against Covid-19.