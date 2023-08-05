Big Pharma, trimmed the record profits of 2022 and 2021

The drama of the pandemic, the billions of dollars mainly given by the American government led by Donald Trump to research the vaccine against Covidthe companies’ research capability, product success and worldwide sales ensured Big Pharma unprecedented profits in 2021 and 2022, and top ratings in Bag. Now, fortunately, the global alarm has subsided and both the excessive sales and the stock market euphoria are over.

The half-yearly reports of pharmaceutical companies such as Pfizer, Modern or BioNTech they made it clear. Shares have dropped an average of 25% as have vaccine sales. In 2021, focus not only on Covid but on its Omicron variant, the pharmaceutical companies had an unrepeatable year: over 65,000 million dollars in sales.

Big Pharma, BioNTech multiplied profits 200 times

In particular, the giant Pfizer recorded a good 22,000 million dollars in 2021, exceeded, in the following year, with a good 31,372 million dollars (+ 43%). The German BioNTech, developer of the vaccine, has multiplied its earnings by 200 times with the rights paid by Pfizer: from 15.2 million euros in 2020 to 3,166.2 million in 2021. And again. Moderna, which had earned just $200 million in 2020, closed the following year with $17.675 million.

Johnson & Johnson, for its part, increased profits by 172% in its golden year, to 4,736 million. The only Big Pharma that lost was AstraZeneca which, despite having increased sales by 40%, lost 95% of its profit as it did not sell the vaccine for profit.

Big Pharma, record growth also on the Stock Exchange

On the Stock Exchange, growth was equally strong. Pfizer grew 60% in 2021, with $60 as the top price. The stock is now at $35. Moderna went up to $500, now it’s valued at four times less. Now from the data for the first six months it is clear that Covid vaccines are no longer the core business of companies. Pfizer slashed earnings 40% year-over-year.

Moderna lost $1.3 billion after posting profits of more than $5 billion in the first six months of 2022. From 3,698.8 million euros in the first quarter of 2022, BioNTech recorded around 500 million in the first quarter of 2023. According to analysts, Big Pharma is going through a year of transition.

Then you will begin to see those who are really healthy and strong and those who have “danced only one summer”.There are essentially two groups of companies: in the first those that were already solid and profitable before the pandemic (Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson) in the second those that have made the vaccine their core business such as Moderna and BioNTech. THEIn any case, the hope for all is that the virus will be considered as an influenza and therefore a vaccination campaign will be decided next winter. Everyone hopes so, consumers a little less.

