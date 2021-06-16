The opposition presented a bill in the Senate of the Province of Buenos Aires that enables the Government of Axel Kicillof to buy Pfizer vaccines to immunize the population under 18 years of age with comorbidities against the coronavirus.

The project was presented by the senator from La Plata Juan Pablo Allan, from Together for Change. It seeks to provide the Buenos Aires Government with legal tools to acquire vaccines for adolescents and children with severe health pathologies.

In the project rationale, it is stated that Pfizer’s product is the only approved by the ANMAT to apply to those under 18 years of age. However, the negotiations remain unsuccessful.

The project aims to “prop up this sector that is absolutely vulnerable and it is not being protected by the provincial State, “said Allan.

From Together for Change they remarked that this law does not aim to purchase a specific vaccine. In that sense, they clarified that “if new vaccines arise that have the approval of the authorities to be applied in children under 18 years of age, this law would also serve as a legal tool “.

Vaccines in the Province and the Pfizer case

Axel Kicillof announced five days ago an agreement between the Province of Buenos Aires and the laboratory Cansino for the purchase of 5 million doses.

“It is a single-dose vaccine and has an efficacy of 68% to prevent infections and 95.5% to prevent serious conditions, we are very happy,” said the Buenos Aires president.



They are added to the 10 million doses of Covaxin acquired from the Indian laboratory Bharat Biotec.

On Sunday, Argentina exceeded 20 million doses against Covid, with an arrival of AstraZeneca from the United States. It is the product whose active principle was made in the country.

While the Pfizer vaccine was the first approved by ANMATWhen Ginés González García was still Minister of Health, the national government never reached an agreement for his arrival in Argentina.



After months of accusations between the ruling party and the opposition, the laboratory was presented nine days ago in Congress. There, the general manager of Pfizer Argentina, Nicolás Vaquer, ruled out orders for Argentine goods, bribes or demands from local partners.

Vaquer remarked that the main drawback is that “the legal framework (of Argentina) it is not compatible with some contractual aspects proposed by “the laboratory.

He thus referred to the Vaccine Law approved in October. In any case, it did not confirm whether its modification would be enough to unblock the conflict.

