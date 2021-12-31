The Omicron variant continues to spread throughout Europe and half the planet, but the first results of the studies carried out by the world of science, even if not definitive, seem to lead to moderate optimism.

In France the variant is now in the majority. This is confirmed by the public health authorities: in particular, it is noted that in the country, in recent days, the virus has had an “important progression” and that “62.4% of the tests carried out show a profile compatible with the Omicron variant, all ‘beginning of the last week of the year, compared to 15% of the previous one ». Numbers that confirm the high contagiousness of the variant (cases in France are over 200,000 per day) which is advancing exponentially throughout Europe.

The good news comes from South Africa, where it all started. and where the peak of the fourth wave of Covid-19 could be surpassed, and where the government begins to lift restrictions, starting with the night curfew. According to an executive statement reported by the BBC, although the new variant is highly transmissible, hospitalization rates were lower than in previous waves and a “marginal increase” in deaths. Hospitalizations decreased in almost all regions of the country: in the week ending December 25th, 89,781 infections were confirmed compared to 127,753 in the previous one. The watchword remains caution, and calls for vaccination continue in the country. Since the start of the pandemic, South Africa has reported around 3.5 million cases of Covid-19 and over 90,000 deaths.

The effects of the vaccination campaign are also felt in United Kingdom, as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson pointed out in his year-end message to the nation. “We can say one thing with certainty: our position this December 31 is incomparably better than last year,” said the prime minister, while not hiding fears about the Omicron variant and the growing numbers of hospital admissions. Despite the large number of infections (yesterday there were over 188 thousand), the country will not see new restrictions at the moment thanks to the vaccination program put in place. “Because of this huge national effort, we can celebrate tonight,” said the Downing Street chief.

A message of hope also comes from WHO director general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, according to whom “The power to change the course of the Covid-19 crisis once and for all is in our hands, and if we put an end to the iniquity, we put an end to the pandemic.” The goal, and the condition for the turnaround to become a reality, remains that of reaching 70% of the global population vaccinated by the middle of next year. “If we manage to make progress on these goals, we will meet again at the end of 2022 not to mark the end of the third year of the pandemic, but to celebrate the return to pre-Covid regulations.”

Skepticism and prudence continue to characterize the government’s decisions Israel, where the fifth wave is advancing: yesterday the Covid infections were about 5000 (1000 more than the previous day) out of a total 157 thousand swabs. The director general of the ministry of health, Nahman Ash, today authorized the administration of a fourth dose of Pfizer vaccine in nursing homes for the elderly and geriatric hospitals. The decision was taken out of fear that a wave of infections would occur in those institutions “which could also cost human lives”.