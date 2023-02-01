Covid, the obligation to swab in Italian airports for arrivals from China has ceased

In the new ordinance signed by the Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci not is the obligation is expected Of swab upon arrival in Italy, remaining that of presenting a negative test upon embarkation in China. Therefore, there will no longer be mandatory swabs in Italian airports, but just checks to sample.

In the previous document of 28 December, however, in addition to the negative swab already to be presented in China, “the obligation to undergo an antigen test, to be carried out by means of a swab, upon arrival at the airport, or, if this was not possible, within forty-eight hours of entering the national territory at the reference local health authority”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

