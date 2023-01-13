Masks, isolation and treatment: the World Health Organization has published a document in which it updates its guidelines with respect to the behaviors to be assumed even with the new variants

The World Health Organization he updated his recommendations on how to behave towards the Coronavirus. Almost 2 years after the outbreak of the emergency, the organization has once again emphasized the importance of masks, above all to prevent the contagion of new variants such as Kraken which appear to be among the most contagious ever.

the masks — According to the WHO, the use of protective devices is still recommended "for anyone who is in one crowded space, closed or poorly ventilated", as reported in the official document. This is because the masks "continue to be one key tool against Covid-19: they are recommended following a recent exposure to Covid, when someone has or suspects they have Covid, if they are at high risk of severe Covid". The same organization then underlines that there are several factors to consider regarding the use of masks, such as local epidemiological trends or the increase in hospitalization levels in your country. Nothing new, therefore, if not a reflection destined to end up in the hands of both dos health ministers of various states as well as of individuals.

The period of isolation and the tests: patients with symptoms — In the official document, we read that “Isolation is an important step for prevent others from being infected. This can be done at home or in a dedicated facility, such as a hospital or clinic”. In particular, WHO indications report that a Covid patient “can be discharged from isolation early if it is negative in a rapid antigen test“. Conversely, if a positive test is not available but with symptoms, we speak of 10 days of isolation from the date of onset of the symptoms (previously, the indications were to have the go-ahead 10 days after the onset of the symptoms plus three more from the end of the same).

the asymptomatic — For the asymptomatic however, WHO now suggests following 5 days of isolation in the absence of tests. Before it was 10 days. In this regard, the WHO also states that "people without symptoms have many less likely to transmit the virus than those with symptoms. Although with very low certainty, the evidence also showed that people with symptoms discharged from isolation at day 5 after symptom onset were likely to infect three times as many people as those discharged at day 10.

treatment — In its document, then, the WHO also makes a passage with respect to treatments, recommending their use of the oral antiviral Paxlovid (nirmatrelvir-ritonavir)”. This is the same drug “strongly” recommended for the first time by WHO in April 2022, both for mild patients or moderate to high risk of hospitalization. In addition, the document mentions two other medicines: the sotrovimab and the casirivimab-imdevimab. In this case, however, it is a warning, launching “strong recommendations against their use for the treatment of Covid”. This is because these “monoclonal antibodies are missing or have reduced activity against the circulating viral variants”. There are – concludes the document – “6 proven therapeutic options for patients with Covid: 3 prevent hospitalization in high-risk people and 3 save lives in those with serious or critical illnesses. With the exception of corticosteroids, access to other drugs remains unsatisfactory”