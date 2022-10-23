Coronavirus, new Cerberus threat

“The winter of new variants is upon us. The ECDC (European center for disease control) warns against a new lineage of the coronavirus.” Repubblica writes it, reporting: “It is called BQ.1, on social networks it is nicknamed Cerberus and it is accelerating its diffusion in Europe and the United States. The ECDC expects that «between mid-November and early December can cause more than 50% of new infections “, that is, it becomes the new prevalent variant, a possible fuel for a new wave”.

BQ.1 is gaining the upper hand in the jumble of new sub-variants – several dozen have been surveyed in recent months – mainly due to one of its characteristics: “The ability to escape the immune system”, explains the ECDC, as Repubblica always reports .

And while the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control, the ECDC, warns that the variant Bq.1, together with the sub-variant Bq.1.1 renamed ‘Cerberus’, will become dominant in the Old Continent from mid-November-early December, the Fabrizio Pregliasco’s invitation is “let’s monitor”. At the moment, he specifies, it is too early to say more besides what the ECDC itself pointed out: preliminary laboratory studies conducted in Asia indicate that Bq.1 has the ability to considerably evade the response of the immune system, but based on the data currently There is no evidence available that it is associated with greater disease severity than Omicron Ba.4 / Ba.5. Italy is today among the five European countries that have reported the largest number of sequences attributable to the ‘Cerberus family’.

