Currently, babies under six months of age cannot receive the vaccine, so breast milk may be the only way to deliver antibodies to the little ones.

Analyzes Further proof of this function of immunization comes from a study by the University of Florida just released on Journal of Perinatology. The researchers analyzed the feces of the newborns and also found antibodies against the SARS-CoV-2 virus. This latest research follows results from an earlier analysis published in 2021. Our first study showed that there were SARS-CoV-2 antibodies in breast milk, but we couldn't tell if those antibodies were traveling through the babies' gastrointestinal tracts. children and provided protection there, said Joseph Larkin III, senior author of the research and an associate professor in the UF/IFAS department of microbiology and cellular sciences.

The evidence In this test, the researchers, using a fluorescent pseudovirus, demonstrated that the antibodies found in the feces of newborns offered protection against Covid. Although Covid mainly affects the lungs, it can also invade the intestines: Antibodies ingested through breast milk can provide a protective coating in the mouth and gastrointestinal tract of newborns, scientists say.

What is not yet known whether the antibodies can also prevent or counteract the entry of the virus in the body of newborns.

Antibodies decreasing after six months The study also measured and tested the antibodies found in the mothers’ blood plasma and breast milk soon after vaccination and then again about six months later. The researchers found that the antibodies in the plasma and milk of the vaccinated people were better able to neutralize the virus, although they also observed that the antibody levels decreased after six monthsas other vaccine studies have also found.

This latest study included 37 mothers and 25 children, a relatively small number, but it adds to numerous other previous trials that arrive at the same conclusions. Currently the children of under six months of age cannot receive the vaccine, thus breast milk may be the only way to provide immunity to newborns. The recommended and safe vaccine in pregnancy. On the contrary, the coronavirus modifies the ability of the placenta to carry nourishment to the fetus and in women the enlarged belly alters respiratory exchanges putting the lungs at risk, which is why pregnant women are considered at risk.