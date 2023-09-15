Of Giuseppe Remuzzi

The Origin study of the Mario Negri Institute: «Clinical data of over ten thousand people evaluated»

«The Lost Days That Made Bergamo a Coronavirus Tragedy». In short, the lost days that made Bergamo a Coronavirus tragedya title of New York Times that I won’t be able to forget. Bergamo — or better Nembro, Alzano, Albino — where does the Serio valleybecomes the center of the Coronavirus drama, more than any other part of our world.

Doctors and nurses coming and going, day and night, without knowing exactly what to do, parents separated from their children, elderly people left alone; out of necessity, of course. The New York Times tells of a truck driver, high fever, shortness of breath. He arrives at the hospital. «The swab? Have you been to China?” (The WHO protocols provided for this only for those coming from there). His wife answers for him: “Giovanni, China doesn’t even know where it is.” Only in Nembro and only in March do deaths increase by 850 percent

between the din of the ambulances and the silence of the bells.

Research The researchers of Mario Negri they do what they can, between searching for antibodies, RNA amplification cycles – it is used to understand if a positive swab is really positive – and then we collaborate with family doctors and those at the hospital. We do what we can, to try to stem some of those loopholes that if you close one, another opens.

Then, things slowly improve and then we begin to think: «Because the majority of people infected with Coronavirus only have mild symptoms, they can stay at home with a bit of Aulin or something like that and after a few days they recover, and why do others have more serious ailments that end up in hospital, someone in intensive care and someone dies?”. To begin we realize that those who had severe Covidinterstitial pneumonia and the need for hospitalization in intensive care, he more often had parents or siblings who died of Covid. This is how it makes its way the idea that there might be something genetic. Nothing new, of course, many people had thought about this; just to give an example, two regions have been found in the human genome that would increase the risk of falling ill with Covid, one has to do with blood groups: those of group 0 would have less risk than groups A and AB, perhaps the natural antibodies protect them. See also There are 4.5 million deaths from cancers each year that could have been prevented

Putting all the data together it turns out that blood type may play a role, but if there is it is marginal. Other regions, associated with disease severity, include genes that regulate the immune response to the virus, including theHLA, or genes linked to inflammation or coagulation. Except that some of these genes are protective, while others increase the risk, and overall their impact on severe Covid-19 appears to be modest.

The whole community With the Origin Study we would like to take a step forward and try to understand if what happened in Bergamo perhaps has some genetic basis. The entire community is involved – from mayors, to schools, to voluntary associations, to doctors, to pharmacists, to the diocese, and then foundations and private citizens – and even before that, the Lombardy Region.

You get to collect clinical data and family history of almost 10 thousand people, from here 1,200 can be selected for three groups absolutely identical in terms of clinical characteristics and risk factors: 400 had had a severe form of the disease, 400 a mild form and 400 had not become infected. The DNA of all these people allows us to study hundreds of thousands of polymorphisms (they are sites of genetic variations) and we focus on the 130 thousand that govern the entry of the virus into the cells, the 24 thousand of the immune response and the 16 thousand that have to do with the severity of the disease and its complications. In all, almost 9 million variations are studied for each individual. See also Laboratory meat: the commentary

The result of all this, which iScience publishes these days, also strikes us: a single genomic region appears to be more important of all the others to understand why we get seriously ill. He’s a «risk haplotype»doctors say: «haplotype» defines a certain number of variations of genes close to each other that are all inherited together. This haplotype is located on chromosome 3includes genes that contribute to the synthesis of mediators of the immune response and others that govern the function of certain cells of the pulmonary alveoli.

So far nothing special, except that this haplotype arrives in Nembro, Alzano and Albino directly from… Neanderthalsafter passing through two thousand generations at least. How is it possible? It is because between 70 thousand and 50 thousand years ago Homo Sapiens left Africa, arrived in Europe, interbred with the Neanderthals who inhabited those areas, and others in Asia for a long time, and it is precisely thanks to that I encounter that a small part of those genes reaches us. That’s right, each of us has 1 to 4 percent of Neanderthal genes in our DNA.

But here we have to take a step back. Hugo Zeberg and Svante Pääbo were the first to notice that that same haplotype – home to 6 genes – could influence the severity of Covid, who wrote a beautiful article published by Nature; not only that, but Svante Pääbo just this year had the Nobel prize for his research on the DNA of fossil remains from thousands of years ago. See also Covid today Italy, Viola: "Yes to vaccination obligation"

The results The study by the Mario Negri researchers established that those who carry Neanderthal genes had more than double the risk of developing severe Covidand more than three times as likely to require intensive care and mechanical ventilation compared to those without this haplotype.

There’s more to this study: they were 17 new genomic regions identified (loci), of which 10 potentially associated with severe disease and seven at the risk of contracting infection, this has never been seen before, in particular the 2q14.3 locus is of some interest because it includes a gene associated with a protein that increases only in cases of severe Covid; this could become the starting point for finding new therapies.

But what were they doing? Genetic variations in Neanderthals? Once upon a time perhaps they protected them from infections but now that we are faced with a virus perhaps new (or perhaps not) the excess immune response not only does not protect us but exposes us to a more severe disease.

Some of you at this point will be wondering how many there presumably were victims of the Neanderthal haplotype all over the world. Svante Pääbo had initially calculated that there could be 100 thousand, but then he recalculated and announced at a conference a few days ago that the Neanderthal haplotype made probably a million victims. Maybe it’s those deaths for which no justification can be found: not truly elderly, without associated diseases, without compromised immune system.

There is one thing about all this that makes a certain impression: our ancestors made love to Neanderthals 50 thousand years ago and this can cause us to die now.