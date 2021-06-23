Covid, the latest news today from Italy and the world

COVID LATEST NEWS TODAY – Italy is preparing for a new easing of anti-Covid measures: from Monday 28 June in the white-banded areas the obligation to wear masks even outdoors will fall. The epidemic curve has in fact been decreasing for weeks and in the meantime the vaccination campaign continues: at the moment there are about 16.2 million people who have completed the vaccination cycle (here the real-time data on vaccines). Below all the latest news on Covid-19 today, Wednesday 23 June 2021, updated in real time.

COVID, THE LATEST NEWS TODAY

07.00 am – Rezza: “Delta variant reports in many regions” – “Now that the Delta variant is circulating we are receiving many reports in many Italian regions, we are trying at this moment to contain”. This was stated by Gianni Rezza, Director General of Prevention at the Ministry of Health, at a hearing in the Health Committee in the Senate.

COVID, LATEST NEWS: WHAT HAPPENED YESTERDAY

Recovery Fund, the EU Commission approved Italy’s NRP – The European Commission has approved the Pnrr (Recovery and resilience plan) presented by the Italian government to be able to access the 209 billion euros of the Next Generation Eu. The go-ahead was announced in the Cinecittà studios in Rome, in a joint press conference by the president of the Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and the Italian premier Mario Draghi. “Italy has been an example for Europe, your plan is ambitious and far-sighted, there has been excellent cooperation,” said von der Leyen. For Draghi the NRR is “a plan to make the country more just and sustainable for its growth”. “Now we will have to spend the money well and honestly”, underlined the prime minister. Read the article.

Covid in Italy, the bulletin of June 22 – In Italy yesterday, Tuesday 22 June 2021, there were 835 new Covid-19 positives and 31 deaths related to the pandemic. The data is based on 192,882 swabs performed. The positivity rate is 0.4%. Here the complete bulletin.

ALL THE LATEST NEWS ON COVID IN ITALY AND IN THE WORLD

ALL THE NUMBERS ON COVID IN THE WORLD