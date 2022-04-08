from Online Editorial

The news on the pandemic on Friday 8 April

First fines for citizens over 50 no vax who have not undergone vaccination. Meanwhile, the government is evaluating the extension of the use of masks in some closed places, such as means of transport. The latest bulletin relating to Thursday 7 April records 69,596 new infections and 150 victims in our country.



8 am – S Court appeals US mandatory vaccine to federal employees



An American appeals court upholds the validity of the vaccine requirement for federal workers. The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals decision reverses an earlier ruling by a Texas judge who blocked the Biden administration from implementing the warrant.

7.30 – Biden was not in close contact with Pelosi, positive



President Biden is not considered a close contact with the speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi according to the criteria established by the CDC. This was reported by the White House in a note after democratic politics turned out to be positive. The president has seen Pelosi and has had brief interactions over the last two days, it is explained in the note where it is specified that Biden did a test and a negative result.