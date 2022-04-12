from Valentina Santarpia

The latest news on the coronavirus on Tuesday 12 April

The trend of the Covid pandemic in Italy confirms a decreasing trend in the incidence of new cases and deaths. Employment of ordinary hospital wards has dropped to the threshold level, while intensive care is stable. In the meantime, today the first administrations of the fourth doses of the vaccine for over 80s, for guests of the rsa and for frail people aged 60 and over are underway.

The US urges the consulate staff to leave Shanghai. In Japan, the first case was detected with the Omicron XE variant.

8.36 am – Vaccines, 91.44% received at least one dose



The doses of the anti Covid 19 vaccine administered so far in Italy are 136,236,141 equal to 96.0% of the 141,899,999 delivered. This was revealed by the report of the Ministry of Health updated at 06.16 today. Among those over 12, 49,363,749 received at least one dose, equal to 91.44% of the population, while the total of those who received the additional / booster dose 39,064,205 equal to 83.66 %. In the 5-11 year olds, the children who received at least one dose are 1,379,311, equal to 37.7%, while the total vaccination cycle concerns 1,244,956 children equal to 34.05%. See also Covid Gb today, 81 thousand infections and 287 deaths in the last 24 hours

8.10 am – US orders consulate staff to leave Shanghai



The United States has ordered all non-essential consular staff to leave Shanghai, which is under a severe lockdown to contain the current wave of Covid. This was announced by the State Department specifying that the order was an update with respect to the authorized departure issued last week which had made the decision to leave the country on a voluntary basis. The order affects non-essential US government employees and their family members at the US Consulate General in Shanghai. The Department also issued a series of warnings for Americans in Shanghai, including warnings to have a sufficient supply of money, medicines, food and other needs for the family in the event of sudden restrictions or quarantine.

4.25 am – Japan, first Omicron Xe sub-variant case



The first case of the Omicron Xe sub-variant of Covid-19 was ascertained in Japan (here the deepening: Variant Xe, symptoms and contagiousness: what we know). This was announced by the Japanese Ministry of Health, explaining that the report occurred at Narita airport in Tokyo and concerns a woman of about 30 who returned from the United States on March 26. However, no diffusion of the sub variant has been identified at the moment in the rest of the country, the ministry specified. The woman – who had been given two doses of the Pfizer vaccine – even tested positive for the swab upon arrival at the airport showed no symptoms and she has already undergone a nine-day quarantine period. Sub-variant Xe was later confirmed in detailed analyzes by the National Institute of Infectious Diseases of Japan, medical authorities reveal. Considered as a recombination of Omicron’s two main subtypes, BA.1-BA.2, the Xe variant has a 12.6% higher transmission rate than BA.2 according to some studies, although details on its severity are still unclear. See also Coronavirus, the latest news from Italy and the world on Covid, the green pass and vaccines