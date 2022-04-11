from Online Editorial

The latest coronavirus news on Monday 11 April

Masks undoubtedly offer an advantage in closed places such as long-distance trains, airplanes, cinema and theater shows. Having said that the choice will be made by the government in a few days, I believe that the advantage that comes from the use of masks far outweighs the minimum discomfort that wearing them causes. I keep wearing it indoors. Cos Franco Locatelli, president of the Superior Health Council. A position also shared by the immunologist Antonella Viola: a mistake to remove the Ffp2 masks, they are effective against Omicron. Yesterday in Italy 53,253 cases and 90 deaths were recorded, positive up to 15.1%. In China, in Shanghai, the worst wave of infections ever seen in the country is underway.



***

8 am – Vaccine in Italy, 136.2 million administrations



The vaccine doses administered so far in Italy are 136,206,983, 96% of the 141,899,967 delivered, as stated in the report of the Ministry of Health updated at 06.17 today. Among those over 12, 49,362,518 received at least one dose (91.43% of the population), while the total of those who received the additional / booster dose 39,041,599 (83.61%) . In the 5-11 year olds, the children who received at least one dose are 1,379,032 (37.72%), while the total vaccination cycle concerns 1,244,157 individuals (34.03%).