The latest coronavirus news on Monday 11 April
Masks undoubtedly offer an advantage in closed places such as long-distance trains, airplanes, cinema and theater shows. Having said that the choice will be made by the government in a few days, I believe that the advantage that comes from the use of masks far outweighs the minimum discomfort that wearing them causes. I keep wearing it indoors. Cos Franco Locatelli, president of the Superior Health Council. A position also shared by the immunologist Antonella Viola: a mistake to remove the Ffp2 masks, they are effective against Omicron. Yesterday in Italy 53,253 cases and 90 deaths were recorded, positive up to 15.1%. In China, in Shanghai, the worst wave of infections ever seen in the country is underway.
8 am – Vaccine in Italy, 136.2 million administrations
The vaccine doses administered so far in Italy are 136,206,983, 96% of the 141,899,967 delivered, as stated in the report of the Ministry of Health updated at 06.17 today. Among those over 12, 49,362,518 received at least one dose (91.43% of the population), while the total of those who received the additional / booster dose 39,041,599 (83.61%) . In the 5-11 year olds, the children who received at least one dose are 1,379,032 (37.72%), while the total vaccination cycle concerns 1,244,157 individuals (34.03%).
7.30 – Positive the mayor of New York, Eric Adams
Eric Adams, mayor of New York, tested positive for Covid, as announced by his spokesperson in a statement. On Sunday morning, Adams woke up with a hoarse voice and, out of excess of caution, took a PCR test which he revealed was positive. Right now the mayor has no other symptoms, in solitary confinement and will cancel all public events of the week.
7 am – China, another 1,184 cases registered
The Chinese National Health Commission confirmed the detection of 1,184 new positives, as well as 26,411 asymptomatic cases. The provinces or cities with the highest number of infections were Shanghai (914), Jilin (187) and Guangzhou (19). China, which applies a strict zero-tolerance policy towards the virus, is experiencing a wave of outbreaks attributed to Omicron that is causing a record number of infections not seen since the start of the pandemic in the first half of 2020.
6.30 – Chile reopens its borders with Argentina, Peru and Bolivia
Chile will open on May 1st all the land borders of the country that were still closed as a preventive measure to combat the pandemic. In the document released by the government it is also specified that Tuesday 12 April (tomorrow, ed) specific measures from the health point of view that will be implemented for the correct border crossing will be announced. The closure of the border was carried out on March 17, 2020 with the registration of the first cases of Covid-19 in the country. In November 2021, the air border through Santiago airport was opened and flights resumed at three other air terminals (Antofagasta and Iquique to the north and Punta Arenas to the south). Last December 22nd, finally, the first five border crossings with Argentina were opened.
