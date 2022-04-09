The United States has urged Americans not to go to Shanghai due to the strict lockdown imposed to fight a new wave of Covid. Saudi Arabia, on the other hand, has reopened to pilgrims after two years of restrictions. A visit to Mecca will be granted to one million people. In Italy Rt and incidence drop and there is a road map for the fourth dose of the vaccine: foreseen for the over 80s, for RSA guests and for categories at risk between 60 and 79 years. The latest bulletin relating to Friday 8 April records 66,535 new infections and 144 victims in our country.