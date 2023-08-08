Of Health editorial

With the new provision it will be possible to leave the house and go to work even with the disease in progress. The indication for the Regions to communicate data on infections to the ministry and Iss on a daily basis also falls

The last legal obligation related to the Covid: five-day isolation for positive people.

The measure The provision was launched in the Omnibus decree and abolishes article 10 ter of decree law 52 of 2021 which precisely provided for the prohibition of mobility from one’s home or residence until recovery has been ascertained. It will therefore be possible from now leave the house and go to work even with the disease in progress. The obligation was set at 5 days from the positive swab or the onset of symptoms.

Self-surveillance also ceases for contacts with positive people, with the obligation to wear FFP2 masks, indoors or in the presence of gatherings.

The indication also fails for Regions and Autonomous Provinces of communicate data on infections on a daily basis to ministry and Iss: they will instead be communicated with a periodicity established by provision of the general management of the Ministry of Health. See also T lymphocytes fight Omicron and protect against severe disease

The future Immediately after the launch of the decree, we learn that the Ministry of Health will send the Regions a circular for the autumn vaccinations for Covid-19. A return to obligation is not foreseen, but the aim is to protect elderly and frail individuals. The updated vaccines authorized against the currently most widespread variant, the Xbb, will be used.

This is a common sense rule – explained the Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci at the end of the council of ministers -. The epidemiological trend no longer makes this measure necessary. We have overcome the health emergency but we continue to monitor and, as the ministry of health, we will take the necessary contrast measures if needed.

Please Farewell to the obligation of isolation can be a reasonable measure but it must be counterbalanced with an important anti-Covid vaccination campaign, starting in September for immunosuppressed subjects, says Claudio Maria Mastroianni, president of the Italian Society of Infectious and Tropical Diseases (Simit) to Adnkronos Salute. It was an absolutely old and now outdated norm, a sign of common senseback to complete normality, Matteo Bassetti, an infectious disease specialist at San Martino in Genoa, commented to the press agency. See also Neurologists, 'therapies and apps reduce multiple sclerosis impact on hospitals'

The doubts Stop one risky choice because Covid is not a flu and a variable, EG.5, is emerging in the USA and Asia that is much more contagious and elusive from an immune point of view which will soon also arrive in Europe, the rhetoric of leaving everything behind is not the epidemiological approach and scientifically more correct and wiser, says Walter Ricciardi, professor of hygiene at the Catholic University of Rome. Nothing finished, perhaps only in the hopes of someone but not in the certainties and the choice of the Government alone a political act without any scientific basisdeclares Massimo Galli, former director of the infectious diseases department of the Sacco hospital in Milan.