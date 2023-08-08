Covid, the last obligation also falls: stop the isolation of positives

With the “Omnibus decree”, approved yesterday afternoon, Monday 7 August, the last legal obligation linked to Covid also falls from the CDM, i.e. the five-day isolation for positive people.

The provision, in fact, abolishes article 10 ter of decree law 52 of 2021, which precisely provided for the isolation of people positive for the virus until recovery has been ascertained.

The obligation provided for a person who tested positive for Covid to remain isolated in their home, with the obligation not to be able to go out, for a maximum of 5 days.

From now on, therefore, those with Covid will be able to leave the house freely and go to work. Furthermore, with the decree, self-surveillance for contacts with positive people ceases, with the obligation to wear FFP2 masks, indoors or in the presence of gatherings.

In addition, the regions and autonomous provinces will no longer communicate the data relating to infections on a daily basis, which will instead be communicated to the Ministry of Health and the ISS with “frequency established by provision of the general management of the Ministry of Health”.

“This is a common sense rule. The epidemiological trend makes this measure no longer necessary. We have overcome the health emergency but we continue to monitor and, as the ministry of health, we will adopt the necessary contrast measures if necessary” explained the Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci at the end of the Council of Ministers.

The ministry, according to what is learned, will send a circular for autumn vaccinations in the coming weeks. It will not be an obligation, but the aim is to protect the elderly and frail.

The positions of the experts regarding the government’s decision differ. For Claudio Maria Mastroianni, president of the Italian Society of Infectious and Tropical Diseases questioned by Adnkronos Salute, this is “a reasonable measure but it must be counterbalanced with an important anti-Covid vaccination campaign, starting in September for immunosuppressed subjects ”.

More critical, however, Massimo Galli, former director of the infectious diseases department of the Sacco hospital in Milan, who, when asked by The Republicdeclares: “Nothing is finished, perhaps only in the hopes of someone but not in the certainties and the choice of the Government is only a political act without any scientific basis”.