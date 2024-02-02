A new variant of Covid makes its appearance on the international scene. It was discovered in South Africa by the same group of scientists who first detected Omicron, and has already been identified with the acronym Ba.2.87.1. It is a hypermutated variant: it actually presents over 100 mutations, of which more than 30 in the Spike proteinexperts on X highlight.

“8 genomes of a new lineage of Sars-CoV-2, with more than 100 mutations, have been deposited from South Africa. This is probably the most divergent lineage identified this year,” explains Tulio de Oliveira, director of the Center for epidemic response and innovation at Stellenbosch University, which identified it. The researcher illustrates some main characteristics of the new lineage, originally labeled Ba.2.X. The variant was detected between mid-September and mid-November 2023: “It is genetically distinct from Omicron lineages currently circulating (in particular BA.2.86 and JN.1) – writes de Oliveira – and the initial analysis suggests that it probably emerged from Ba.2 or from the basal node of Omicron”. How did it arise? “The most Plausibly, as in the case of Ba.2.86, it would be a chronic infection followed by transmission in the population, in which it has circulated undetected. However, we cannot also exclude thehypothesis of an animal reservoir“.

“The degree of transmissibility and pathogenicity are still unknown – continues de Oliveira – To determine how widespread this new lineage is, South Africa has increased genomic surveillance, and at the moment there are very few signs that it is spreading widely and can replace the current dominant variant JN.1”. Ba.2.87.1 is not a concern for now. In South Africa, where it was discovered and has been circulating for some time now, infections remain low. Furthermore, “preliminary analyzes indicate that Ba.2.87.1 is less immunoevasive than Jn.1. It must produce additional mutations to remain competitive”, notes Raj Rajnarayanan, researcher and associate professor at Nyitcom at the University of Arkansas.