A new variant of Covid makes its appearance on the international scene. It was discovered in South Africa by the same group of scientists who first detected Omicron, and has already been identified with the acronym Ba.2.87.1. It is a hypermutated variant: it actually presents over 100 mutations, of which more than 30 in the Spike proteinexperts on X highlight.

“8 genomes of a new lineage of Sars-CoV-2, with more than 100 mutations, have been deposited from South Africa. This is probably the most divergent lineage identified this year,” explains Tulio de Oliveira, director of the Center for epidemic response and innovation at Stellenbosch University, which identified it. The researcher illustrates some main characteristics of the new lineage, originally labeled Ba.2.X. The variant was detected between mid-September and mid-November 2023: “It is genetically distinct from Omicron lineages currently circulating (in particular BA.2.86 and JN.1) – writes de Oliveira – and the initial analysis suggests that it probably emerged from Ba.2 or from the basal node of Omicron”. How did it arise? “The most Plausibly, as in the case of Ba.2.86, it would be a chronic infection followed by transmission in the population, in which it has circulated undetected. However, we cannot also exclude thehypothesis of an animal reservoir“.

“The degree of transmissibility and pathogenicity are still unknown – continues de Oliveira -. To determine how widespread this new lineage is, South Africa has increased genomic surveillance, and at the moment there are very few signs that it is spreading widely and can replace the the current dominant variant JN.1”. Ba.2.87.1 is not a concern for now. In South Africa, where it was discovered and has been circulating for some time now, infections remain low. Furthermore, “preliminary analyzes indicate that Ba.2.87.1 is less immunoevasive than Jn.1. It must produce additional mutations to remain competitive”, notes Raj Rajnarayanan, researcher and associate professor at Nyitcom at the University of Arkansas.

Ciccozzi: “New variant to keep under control”

The new variant, identified in South Africa, “which is still part of the Omicron family and appears to derive from Ba.2, it absolutely must be monitored and kept under control. Let's hope it doesn't become prevalent” the epidemiologist Massimo Ciccozzi tells Adnkronos Salute. According to the expert, Ba.2.87.1 “is an interesting variant because it has many mutations, more than 100, but what is striking is that of this hundred at least 32 appear to be on the Spike protein”, the key that allows the virus to enter cells. “Not only that. These are non-synonymous mutations – explains Ciccozzi – that is, there is the replacement of one amino acid with another which is totally different. This indicates an important evolution of the virus. Furthermore, the variant has 7 deletions, so precisely the pieces of the virus: 3 are on the Spike protein and 2 of these 3 have at least a deletion of 10 important amino acids on the segment that serves for antibody recognition. This is also part of the evolution of the virus, which sacrifices part of itself in order to evade the immune system. Deletions are, therefore, extremely more important than even non-synonymous mutations. In short, the new lineage of Sars-Cov-2 must be monitored and kept under control”, he comments.

Pregliasco: “New hypermutated variant? Every 4-6 months there will be another one”

The new 'version' of Sars-CoV-2, with its over 100 mutations of which more than 30 in the Spike protein, should we be worried? “It's too early to tell“, the virologist from the State University of Milan responds to Adnkronos Salute Fabrizio Pregliasco. “As always, constant monitoring will be important,” she recommends. Also because, she specifies, “we are now in a calm phase, but Covid will remain to bother us” and gradually different variants will pass the baton: “Cyclically, every 4-6 months, new ones will arrive“, reiterates the expert. However it will go with BA.2.87.1, for Pregliasco “the appearance of this other new variant highlights how Covid will return with a cyclical nature which, unlike what happens with the flu – he points out – will not necessarily be connected to winter and to the factors that in this last season have fueled the circulation of a particularly important viral cocktail”. Hence the watchword: “Surveillance” continues, without ever letting our guard down.

Rezza: “Hypermutated variant is not ferocious, it does not puncture vaccines and immunity”

The new variant of Sars-Cov-2, identified in South Africa and named Ba.2.87.1, “does not appear to be worrying at the moment”. According to the first indications, in fact, “it would seem less capable of 'evading' immunity and vaccines compared to the Whan virus. Both the vaccinations and the infections received, therefore, would seem to be able to protect more from this new variant. And this would explain because it is not spreading rapidly” he tells Adnkronos Salute Giovanni Rezzaformer director of Prevention at the Ministry of Health and today extraordinary professor of Hygiene at the Vita-Salute San Raffaele University in Milan.

Ba.2.87.1, in fact, “it has been detected for a few months now but does not seem 'fierce' enough to replace the previous ones. In theory, therefore, it is not dangerous”. Rezza also underlines that “we are still dealing with Omicron's family. This hypermutated variant is similar to Ba.2, the 'mother' of a large population of 'children'”. Also for this reason “it should not cause concern on a clinical level, it is part of the 'soup of variants' generated by Omicron”. The fact that it is identified in South Africa is not surprising because “in countries where there are many immunosuppressed people – such as South Africa where HIV is widespread – chronic infections occur and the virus tends to change within the same person. It then gives rise to a series of subvariants or new lineages, in a sort of continuous Chinese box game. From this, new epidemic waves can arise when the variant is not recognized by the antibodies generated by the previous one. In that case it tends to replace it. However, the new waves – he concludes – are no longer too intense and do not generate a high clinical impact”.