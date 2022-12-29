Covid, the Gryphon subvariant worries: “It could escape the vaccines”

The pandemic wave triggered by the end of restrictions in China could also be associated with the spread of new sub-variants. This is the hypothesis made by some scholars, after the sudden change in policies for the containment of the new coronavirus in China, where, according to some estimates, tens of millions of infections occur every day.

In China, according to the virologist Francesco Brcolo, of the University of Salento, “something very important is happening: the number of deaths from Covid is uncontrollable and so far only hinted at the possibility that one or more new variants are circulating”.

Of particular concern is the XBB.1.5 subvariant of the SarsCoV2 virus, also known as “Gryphon”, resulting from the recombination of two other omicron subvariants: BA.2.1 and BA.2.1. “There is quite a swarm of variants circulating, but XBB is rapidly displacing common subvariants, such as BQ.1 and BQ.1.1,” Broccolo commented.

XBB has already been detected in Italy (where as of December 27 it represented 1.82% of cases in circulation), in France (1.22%), Belgium (4.56%), Germany (2.05%) , Spain (2.61%) and the United Kingdom (5.44%). Higher percentages were estimated in the United States (13.42%), where the subvariant would be linked to the sudden increase in hospitalizations recorded in New York in recent weeks.

Also to prevent the spread of new variants “checks would be necessary at airports not only on direct flights arriving from China, but on indirect ones”, geneticist Massimo Zollo, coordinator of the Ceinge Covid-19 Task Force, told Ansa. “More active action is also needed for the diffusion of antiviral drugs and to continue researching the variants, to understand what could happen from today to two months”.

According to Zollo, the subvariant has accumulated new mutations on the “spike” protein, which the virus uses to latch onto human cells. Four other mutations have been detected on the nucleoprotein N, which has the function of protecting the viral genome, and five are found on the enzyme necessary for the virus to reproduce its genetic material. “This means that the SarsCoV2 virus is also improving in its ability to replicate,” Zollo said.

“It would be a mutation, called F486P, to make XBB advance so fast,” Broccolo said. This, according to the expert, “would allow it to escape the antibodies generated both by Omicron 5 infections and by vaccines, including the bivalent mRNA vaccine and would also strengthen the link with the ACE2 receptor, i.e. the entry gate of the virus, present especially on the cells of the respiratory epithelium”.