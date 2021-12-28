Covid, the government evaluates the extension of the vaccination obligation after the holidays

The vaccination requirement will be extended by the government to new categories of workers after the holidays. The reports on Corriere della Sera, according to which the employees of the public administration in contact with the public will be the next to be subjected to the obligation, already extended since last December 15 also to school staff and law enforcement agencies, as well as to health personnel.

The extension of the vaccination obligation is one of the measures under consideration by the Draghi government to address the latest wave of Covid-19, aggravated by the new omicron variant. The sharp increase in infections detected in recent days and the collapse of the tracking system have prompted the government to ask the Technical-Scientific Committee (CTS) of the Ministry of Health for an opinion on the possible reduction of the duration of the quarantine for close contacts of people positive. According to the Milanese newspaper, the most restrictive hypothesis currently provides for the reduction of the quarantine to five days, from the current seven, for those who are vaccinated with three doses, leaving the period of isolation imposed on non-vaccinated people to ten days.

The presidents of the regions, on the other hand, would like to completely eliminate the quarantine for those who have received three doses and to review the swab system, allocating the staff currently dedicated to tracing activities to the vaccination campaign. After the decision of the CTS, which will meet tomorrow, the next council of ministers will also be convened.