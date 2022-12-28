Covid, China responsible for the global health-economic crisis

Let’s start with a bombshell but unfortunately expected: at Malpensa they tested positive on the first two flights from China 46% of passengers returning to Italy. A very high and very dangerous percentage, as stated by the councilor for Welfare of Lombardy Guido Bertolaso. News that takes us back two years and to that cursed 2020 in which it all began, coincidentally, right in Lombardy and because of the Chinese.

The further plastic proof of the failure of communism is in fact that of the management of Covid. In 2020 the Chinanot satisfied with having infected the whole world several times in history, was the outbreak of the virus that would have caused a pandemic.

The Story of Random Origin in the Fish Market a Wuhan not only does it no longer convince anyone, but it also tastes like yet another hoax. In fact, the market is 800 meters from the world’s largest viral experimentation center where experiments were and are being carried out on the migration of bat viruses to humans.

Biological weapons were being studied and perhaps they were also selecting types capable of infecting certain types of DNA, perhaps Western ones. The complicity of the World Health Organization (WHO) badly managed by its director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus did the rest.

Yet the two leaders who nearly destroyed the world are still in place: the Chinese communist Xi Jinping and Ghebreyesus, as a “prize” for the combined disaster, have in fact been re-elected. There China it has a very serious responsibility for all the deaths and for the hardship caused to the world but no one has attacked it because world leaders are afraid of it for economic reasons.

Only the former US President Donald Trump he had the courage to attack it directly and to explicitly ask for money to repay the whole world. Only the state of Missourithrough his Attorney General Eric Schmittfiled a federal lawsuit declaring that “the virus has unleashed a pandemic as a direct result of actions taken by Chinese President Xi Jinping’s regime.” And then again:

“During the pivotal weeks of the initial outbreak, Chinese authorities misled the public, withheld critical information, arrested anonymous whistleblowers, denied human-to-human transmission in the face of mounting evidence, destroyed critical medical research, allowed to millions of people from being exposed to the virus and even hoarding personal protective equipment, thus causing a global pandemic that was unnecessary and preventable.”

For this reason the state of the Missouri seeks compensation: “for the tremendous loss of life, human suffering, and economic turmoil experienced by all Missourians from the Covid-19 pandemic that has rocked the entire world.” Meritorious action, but isolated in the same States.

But the China not only was she responsible for the pandemic but she handled the entire affair disastrously. She first gave her population an absolutely fake vaccine, then she locked them in their homes for months and months, even going so far as to shoot anyone who went out. Subsequently, when the whole world opened up as the virus showed tendencies to become endemic they continued the crazy “zero infections” policy thinking they could keep more than a billion people hermetically closed.

This has produced, again, a very big problem for the world and as usual the WHO whose director Ghebreyesus is supported directly by China, she was complacent. Now the Chinese Communists have realized that they have made a loud chaplain with the total closure and have reversed course: “Counterorder comrades!”: everything opens up. Result: hundreds of millions of Covid cases and collapsed hospitals.

But what is more dangerous for the West and for the rest of the world is that the Chinese are preparing to reinfect it for a second time after selecting new deadly variants due to fake vaccines and the huge number of cases. Now they open everything up and send their “bio bombs” around the globe as gifts for the rest of humanity. As mentioned, on 26 December almost one out of two passengers from Italy was found positive China and landed at Milan. All in the usual complacency of the WHO and in the complicit silence of Western governments.

