The German government is trying to show the end of the tunnel to its people. Chancellor Angela Merkel and Länder leaders on Wednesday decided the country would remain in lockdown until at least March 28, but announced a gradual plan to lift restrictions. This plan will go through several 14 days. We will switch from one to the other depending on health developments, region by region.

Schools can already reopen in areas where the epidemic is under control, since 1 er March. On March 8, where the situation permits, booksellers and florists will be able to reopen. “Contact” professions, such as masseurs and hairdressers, will be able to resume their activity, provided they present a negative test for covid. Non-food stores will reopen, respecting a gauge of 40 square meters per consumer. Museums and parks will reopen and two people. Two families will now be able to play sports, up to a limit of five people and outdoors. From March 22, where possible, theater and cinema will reopen, and contact sport will be possible outdoors. Eventually, restaurants will be able to serve their customers, but on the terrace. On April 5, restrictions on outdoor sports will be lifted, and recreational events will be permitted outdoors, up to a limit of fifty people. Stores will no longer have to respect a gauge of one person per ten square meters. This passage from one phase to another will not be done in a straight line. For a Land, it will be necessary to have an index of 50 contamination per 100,000 inhabitants. The Chancellor wanted an index of 35, but had to compromise following the insistence of Lander’s leaders. However, if a region exceeds a contamination index of 100 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, it will switch back to strict containment.

The German strategy, which has enabled it to record fewer cases than on this side of the Rhine or elsewhere in Europe, is banking on tests. According to German Health Minister Jens Spahn, 200 million self-tests and 800 million rapid tests will be made available. This should make it possible to test every German who wishes, once a week. Some experts advised this to be the case twice a week. This remains a campaign without scale in Europe, but which is inspired by what has existed in Asian countries, making it possible to contain the epidemic to very low levels.

As elsewhere in Europe, the strategy fails by a lack of vaccine doses. Only 5.3% of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine in Germany. 200,000 people should be vaccinated per day. To speed up the pace, Astra-Zeneca serum should be given to people over 65 years of age.