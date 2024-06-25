Which Covid variants are circulating in Italy? There are “few recent sequences uploaded” from our country, “but the sequences collected from US airports help”. There are a total of “33 samples linked to Italy” in June, “of which only 11 were sequenced here” on the national territory, the others arrive from airport screening. “Out of 32, 22 are of a KP lineage: 12 of 22 are KP.3,” the latest given variant on the rise globally, and 6 of these 12 “are KP.3.1.1″, which is “the fastest variant in the world at the moment”. Word of variant hunter. The Italian Federico Gueli has continued to follow the evolution of the Sars-CoV-2 virus for years now. And try to draw its trajectories even today when swabs, sampling and sequencing have collapsed almost everywhere.

KP.3, together with KP.2, both daughters of JN.1, are the fastest growing variants in the world, according to the latest monitoring by the World Health Organization (WHO). The most ‘updated’ version of KP.3, i.e. KP.3.1.1, has already been noticed, particularly in airport screening, which helps to photograph its presence.

“It emerged in Cadiz in Andalusia at the end of March and is the main push of the current wave in Spain”, explains Gueli via up to 10 times larger at the sampling level, it seems that Italy is the second country in the world for the prevalence of this fast variant, approaching 20%” of the total available samples, analyzes the ‘variant-tracking’ expert, making the point on the 33 samples collected in June. In any case, “it is not expected – he finally reassures – that this variant will have a different severity profile from the previous ones”.