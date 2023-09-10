Covid, infections on the rise, the mutation makes Eris more resistant: here’s why

Covid infections on the rise, masks return to school, and pandemic anxiety looms over everyday life. But how come, after a “serene” period, the virus has struck again with the Eris variant? The answer comes directly from one new research of the University of Insubria, coordinated by Fabio Angeli of the Department of Medicine and technological innovation of the university who underlines that “increased resistance to antibodies and the unaltered transmission and binding capacity to our cells of the EG.5 variant compared to the previous and feared ones Omicron variants would explain the increase in indicators (number of positive cases, bed occupancy rate intensive caredeaths and swab positivity rate) also in our country (+43.4% positive cases, +44.6% deaths in the last week, compared to the previous one)”.

READ ALSO: Covid, sometimes they return: “Masks at school and new monitoring”

The results also explain because this variant is becoming dominant (in Italy it is present in at least 40% of sequencing) and weaken the hopes that the new variants (including Eris) may become less widespread over time. The study was published in the journal European Journal of Internal Medicine by a study group from the University of Insubria coordinated by Professor Fabio Angeli, professor of Cardiovascular Diseases of the Department of Medicine and Technological Innovation who signed the article with Martina Zappa, biotechnologist from Insubria, Andrea Andolina, infectious disease specialist of Ics Maugeri, and Paolo Verdecchia, cardiovascular researcher from Perugia.

Subscribe to the newsletter

