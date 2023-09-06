Of Health editorial

Covid infections are on the rise in Italy and around the world. The study on Eris conducted only on hamsters and further confirmation is needed. Symptoms are similar to previous subvariants

If the concerns regarding the variant BA.2.86, baptized Pirola seem to decrease because, even with many mutations (over 30), it would be less infectious than expected, to alert the

variant EG.5

, that is, Eris, which has been dominant on a global scale for a few days and is also growing in Italy where, according to the Istituto Superiore di Sanit, by mid-August it had already reached 25.8% of infections. According to one preliminary research conducted on hamsters by the University of Tokyo the variant appears to have a greater ability to infect the lungs. This could translate, at least in some patients,

the elderly and frail, in more severe manifestations of Covid-19. The data are preliminary and need further confirmation because the study was carried out on animal models See also Night sweats: this is why it is sometimes excessive. And why does stress have to do with it

The increase in infections In its assessment at the beginning of August, the World Health Organization had ruled out that Eris could pose additional risks compared to the other circulating variants. He had taken into account that it could have caused an increase in infections. And what is happening: on a global scale, new cases of Covid-19 have started to grow again for a few weeks. First in the Far East, especially in South Korea, now also in Europe with a +39% compared to a month ago. The latest epidemiological report from the World Health Organization reports that from 31 July to 27 August 2023, over 1.4 million new cases of Covid were recorded in the world and more than 1,800 deaths. Italy in second place for infections: 26,998 infections with a variation of + 81% in the last week. According to thelatest survey by the Istituto Superiore di Sanit all indicators in Italy are on the rise: +28.1% positive cases, +47.7% deaths; The swab positivity rate was +1.3%. The age group that records the highest weekly incidence rate is that of the over 90s (48 cases out of 100,000). See also What happens to the heart of teenagers when they are too sedentar

What should you expect To cause this surge in our country mainly XBB.1.9, whose daughter subvariant Eris (EG.5.1) which has been classified as a variant of interest by the WHO. This strain is spreading rapidly in various countries and even if not yet dominant in Italy it could lead to a new flare-up of infections in the fall. At the moment, however, there are no signs of suffering from hospitals.

The vaccinations The trend of the pandemic and data on the variants, however, rekindle the attention on the importance of vaccination: in recent days the EMA has given the first green light to the vaccine updated to XBB.1.5 by Pfizer and BioNTech. According to the companies, the product protects against XBB variants, including Eris, which descends from XBB.1.9.2. The vaccine expected for October; recommended for elderly and highly frail people, pregnant women and healthcare workers. It may also be recommended to family members and cohabitants of people with serious frailties. See also Multiple sclerosis, tablet molecule improves patients quality of life

The story of Eris The subvariant Eris is still part of the Omicron family and derives from the recombinant variant XBB.1.9.2. was first identified in China last February. In the United States, it was identified in April and became dominant within four months. Eris would be able to transmit itself better thanks to a characteristic mutation, the so-called F456L, on the spike protein capable of easily evading the neutralizing antibodies induced by a previous infection or vaccination.

The symptoms of Eris Patients affected by Eris would present a picture similar to that of the previous Omicron subvariants. These are mainly complaints of the upper respiratory tract, such as sore throat, dry cough, congestion and runny nose, headache, muscle and joint pain.