The incidence of Covid in Italy from 28 December 2023 to 3 January “is equal to 66 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, a slight decrease compared to the previous week (70 cases per 100,000 inhabitants from 21 to 27 December). This decline could, in part, be attributable to a reduced frequency of diagnoses carried out during public holidays “. This is highlighted by the Higher Institute of Health-Ministry of Health monitoring of the progress of Covid-19, which Adnkronos Salute has viewed. The transmissibility index (Rt) “is below the epidemic threshold, equal to 0.75, stable compared to the previous week. But even this value could be underestimated due to a delay in notification of hospitalizations during holidays”, yes precise.

The weekly incidence from 28 December to 3 January of diagnosed and reported cases has decreased in most Regions/PAs compared to the previous survey. The highest value was reported in Lazio, with 128 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, and the lowest in Sicily (6 cases per 100,000 inhabitants).

The age group that records the highest weekly incidence rate is the 90 and over age group. However, the weekly incidence is decreasing in all age groups. The median age at diagnosis is 59 years, stable compared to previous weeks. The percentage of reinfections is approximately 43%, a slight decrease compared to the previous survey.

Down with hospitalizations

Covid hospitalizations decreasing in Italy during the holidays. “As of 3 January, the occupancy of beds in the medical area was 10.1% (6,320 hospitalized), a slight decrease compared to the previous week (11.0% as of 27 December 2023). The occupancy of beds in intensive care, equal to 2.8% (246 hospitalized), compared to the previous week (3.2% on December 27)”.

“Hospitalization and mortality rates increase with age, presenting the highest values ​​in the 90 and older age group; the rate of admission to intensive care also increases with age.”

JN.1 variant dominates

Jn.1 also dominates in Italy. According to the latest flash survey “to estimate the prevalence of Sars-CoV-2 variants (conducted from 11 to 17 December 2023), Jn.1 (descendant of BA.2.86) represents the predominant variant, with a national prevalence estimated at 38.1%”, emerges from monitoring.

Furthermore, “albeit with decreasing prevalence values, the co-circulation of recombinant viral strains attributable to Xbb and in particular to the Eg.5 variant of interest (estimated national prevalence of 30.6%) is confirmed”.