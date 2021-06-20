Sovereign 02 -one of the projects for the development of a vaccine against the coronavirus that Cuba is developing- reached a 62% efficiency with the application of two of its three doses. This is an intermediate result that exceeds the 50% required by the WHO.

“We can report that we have achieved 62% efficacy with the application of two doses of the (Soberana) 02 vaccine,” a “comforting” result because it occurred with the new variants of covid-19 that are already circulating in the country, Vicente Vérez, director of the Finlay Vaccine Institute, told the local press that he developed the immunizer.

The World Health Organization (WHO) requires an efficacy of at least 50% for a candidate to be accepted as a vaccine, he said.

“In a couple of weeks we should have the closure of the efficacy of the three doses, which we hope of course will must be superior“added the scientist.

The Minister of Health, Carla Vizzotti, and the advisor Cecilia Nicolini, in Cuba, with samples of the vaccines that are in development.

Cuba has been working for 13 months on five vaccine candidates and two of them, Sovereign 02 and Abdala, they finished the third and final phase of testing.

In fact, during her last trip to the island, the Minister of Health, Carla Vizzotti, visited the plant where the doses are made to learn the details of its development.

Earlier, at the end of May, the official met with the Cuban ambassador Pedro Pablo Prada Quintero in Buenos Aires. They exchanged information about various drugs, especially Sovereign 02.

Authorization request

Another of the WHO’s requirements is efficacy in the confidence interval, which must be “above 30%,” according to Vérez. “We have confidence intervals of the measurement that we have made that is above 40%“he added.

The results, evaluated by an independent committee of Cuban specialists, will be presented to the regulatory entity to “make the official request for authorization of emergency use” of the vaccine in the coming weeks, said Yuri Valdez, deputy director of Finlay.

“We know that as a government we have not been able to put all the money and financing that this project needed, and yet we have results worldwide, “said President Miguel Díaz-Canel.

The announcement comes at a time when the island lives a strong regrowth of the illness. Since the pandemic began, 166,368 cases and 1,148 deaths have been registered.

Authorities began an emergency health intervention in mid-May with both vaccine projects in the capital and several provinces.

Some 4,328,291 doses of Soberana 02 and Abdala were administered through June 16. Some 2,145,685 people received one dose, while 1,389,480 had the second dose and 793,126 the third.

The government hopes that in August the 70% of the 11.2 million inhabitants are vaccinated and the entire population before the end of the year.

Under a US embargo since 1962, Cuba began developing its own remedies in the 1980s. Of the 13 vaccines in its immunization program, eight are locally produced.

With information from AFP

DD