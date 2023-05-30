The possibility of escape from the laboratory cannot be excluded. More than three years have passed since the beginning of the Covid emergency, the Chinese expert George Gao, virologist and immunologist, who was head of the Chinese CDC and played a central role in the response to the pandemic and in the work to trace the origins of the virus. The Chinese government has always rejected the hypothesis that it all started in a laboratory in Wuhan. But instead Gao, as he said in an interview for a BBC Radio 4 podcast, believes that “one can always suspect something”. “It’s science-he said he-Don’t rule anything out.”

Gao left China’s CDC last year and is now vice president of the National Natural Science Foundation of China. He told the BBC that there was a sort of formal investigation into the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

“The government has organized something,” he added, specifying that the Chinese CDC was not involved. “Yes, that lab has been double-checked by industry experts,” he replied when asked to clarify whether other government bodies were involved in the investigation. And his words, underlines the BBC, are the first recognition of some form of official investigation.

Gao said he didn’t know the conclusions, but that he “heard” that the lab had a go-ahead certification. “I think they have concluded that they are following all the protocols – she said – They have not found any wrongdoing”.

And Wang Linfa, a Singapore scientist nicknamed ‘Batman’, who was at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in January 2020 told the BBC of a colleague from the Institute who was concerned about the hypothesis of escape from the laboratory, but who had been able to discard it.

Wang collaborates regularly with virologist Shi Zhengli, known as ‘Batwoman’, and said the expert told him she “hasn’t slept for a day or two” worried about the possibility that “in her lab there was a sample of which he wasn’t aware of, but with a virus, which tainted something and escaped.” According to Wang, the virologist then checked her samples without finding problems and there is “no possibility” that the ‘Batwoman’ or any of her staff have hidden evidence of a breakout from the laboratory because they have always acted as if nothing had happened. And, she added, the virologist followed her suggestion to take blood samples from her staff to check for Covid antibodies in January 2020 and all tests came back negative. “We don’t really know where the virus comes from – concluded Gao in his statements to the BBC – the question is still open”.