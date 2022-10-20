Genoa – The admissions of patients with Covid have returned to over 250. There are 261 patients currently treated in Ligurian hospitals, 13 more than on October 19. There are 11 occupied beds in intensive care, 9 in the previous 24 hours.

In the last 24 hours, the death of an 82-year-old man, who died at Villa Scassi on 18 October last, was recorded. The victims since the beginning of the pandemic have risen to 5,600.

The new cases are still over a thousand: they are 1,091compared to 6,161 swabs performed (1,088 molecular and 5,073 antigen tests).

The total of positives in the region is 14,475, 89 more than on 19 October.

The threshold of 10 thousand people in home isolation has also been exceeded: they are 10,102, 201 more than the previous day. In the last 24 hours, 2617 doses of the vaccine have been administered.

The bulletin in Italy

Infections in Italy today drop just from 41,712 to 40,583, with the positivity rate that loses two decimal places and reaches 17.7% but the deaths still rise, 84 today three more than yesterday. There was a slight decrease in the number of hospitalized patients: 9 fewer in intensive care and 37 in medical wards.

The new cases of Covid-19 recorded yesterday in Veneto, down compared to the previous days, which bring the total number of infections to 2,381,061. There are also 8 victims. The decline in current cases continues, which number 62,907 (-84), hospitalizations are falling, albeit over a thousand, which are 1,031 (-22) in the medical area and 44 (-7) in intensive care.

Today in Friuli Venezia Giulia out of a total of 5,832 tests and swabs, 1,173 positivity to Covid-19 were found. There are also 3,925 rapid antigenic tests carried out, from which 952 cases emerged. There are 6 people hospitalized in intensive care while patients hospitalized in other departments are 212. There are also 4 deaths.

There are 2,282 new cases of Covid-19, 69 more than yesterday, recorded in the last twenty-four hours in Tuscany and 4 deaths.

Today in Puglia there are other 1,464 cases of positivity to Covid, just 5 less than yesterday, out of 9,929 tests for an incidence of 14.7%. There are two deaths. A total of 15,020 people are currently positive, 148 those hospitalized in a non-critical area, 6 in intensive care.

Covid infections returned to decline in the last week (-6.2%), but ordinary hospitalizations (+ 11.7%), intensive care (+ 13.4%) and deaths (+ 38.4%) are growing ). It highlights it the monitoring of the Gimbe foundation for the week 12-18 October. Gimbe notes a decrease in new cases (275,628 against 293,902) which affects all regions except Puglia, Sardinia and Sicily. On the other hand, the occupancy of beds in the medical area increased (+734) which, after reaching the minimum of 3,293 on 24 September, reached 6,993 on 18 October. Intensive also increased (+30). And deaths are growing (544 against 393) with an average of 78 per day.

«For the first time in four consecutive weeks – he declares Nino Cartabellotta, president of the Gimbe Foundation – there is a decrease in the number of new weekly cases (-6.2%): from almost 294,000 last week, they drop to 275,000. With the exception of Puglia (+ 6.9%), Sardinia (+ 6.7%) and Sicily (+ 7.8%), the decline in new cases affects all regions ». On the hospital front, on the other hand, says Marco Mosti, Operations Director of the Foundation, “intensive care is confirmed on the rise for the third consecutive week (+ 13.4%), and there is a further increase in hospitalizations in the medical area (+11 , 7%) “. As of October 18, the national employment rate by Covid patients was 11% in the medical area (from 5.1% in Molise and Puglia to 50.7% in Valle D’Aosta) and 2.8% in critical area (from 0% in Basilicata and Molise to 7.7% in Valle D’Aosta).

Furthermore, Gimbe warns, the increase in deaths is confirmed after the trend reversal of the previous week: 544 in the last 7 days (of which 56 referring to previous periods), with an average of 78 per day compared to 56 in the previous week .

National coverage for fourth doses of the Covid vaccine is only 20% and therefore 4 out of 5 people are discovered. There are almost 34,300 daily administrations, an increase compared to the 28,469 of last week. This is always highlighted by the monitoring of the Gimbe Foundation (week 12-18 October). There are 6.8 million unvaccinated. In addition, 7.49 million people have not yet received the third dose, including 2.31 million recovered who cannot receive it immediately. In the same week, the new vaccinates increased: 1,484 compared to 1,340 in the previous week (+ 10.7%).

“We are not out of the pandemic, on the contrary, new variants are emerging. It is true that we have vaccines and drugs, but the virus is still with us and I do not think this will be an easy winter. I don’t want to terrorize the population, but we must also be careful to reassure, because it was one of the mistakes made in the first phase of the pandemic ». She said it Stefano Vellaassociate professor of Clinical Research Methodology at the University of Tor Vergata in Rome, speaking at the conference “Covid-19 vaccinations and communication” promoted by the Catholic University.

Vella cited two communications “errors” found during the pandemic. “The message ‘If you get vaccinated, you don’t get it’ got out and this made people feel fooled when they realized they could get infected even after vaccination. We know very well that vaccines do not prevent infection, but defend against disease. This should have been clear. ‘

For Vella, moreover, many had the perception that the population acted as a guinea pig for an experimental vaccine and with inadequate safety profiles: “This is absolutely not the case, but it has never been clearly explained that vaccines against Covid have been the result of decades of work on mRna. An evaluation phase has never been skipped, it did not come suddenly and it is not true that it was invented in two days. Behind the vaccine there was a long scientific work ».

Vella underlined that “if we have been able to reopen the country it is because we have vaccinated ourselves and those who oppose this fact are in bad faith. To understand the importance of vaccines, just look at the data on deaths in countries where there is not adequate vaccination coverage“. He therefore wanted to reiterate that “in the winter season Covid could still create some problems. Someone has to say it, but they have to do it right, because people are tired of being terrified. ‘