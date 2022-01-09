from Elisa Messina

The data of Sunday 9 January 2022 on the new cases of Covid in Italy

In the past 24 hours, new cases have been 155,659 cases (yesterday were 197,552, here the bulletin). The number of people who have contracted the Sars-CoV-2 virus in our country thus rises to at least 7,436,956 since the beginning of the epidemic (including recovered and dead). The deaths reported today are 157against 184 yesterday, for a total of 139,038

victims from February 2020.

Currently positive people are 1,943,979 (here the rules for the quarantine of close contacts and those for the isolation of positives).

The swabs and the scenario I am 993.201 the molecular and antigenic swabs for the coronavirus carried out in the last 24 hours in Italy. It had been yesterday 1,220,266. The rate of positivity at 15.7% , yesterday it was at 16.2%.