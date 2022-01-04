They are 170.844 the new cases of coronavirus in Italy (yesterday there were 68,052, here the bulletin). The number of people who contracted the Sars-CoV-2 virus (including recovered and died) since the beginning of the epidemic thus rises to at least 6,566,947. THE deaths today there are 259 (yesterday there were 140), for a total of 138,045 victims from February 2020.
Article being updated …
January 4, 2022 (change January 4, 2022 | 18:13)
