Data for Wednesday 12 January. The positivity rate was 16.5% with 1,190,567 swabs. Admissions: +242. Intensive care: -8

I am 196.224

the new cases of Covid in Italy (yesterday there were 220,532, here the bulletin). It goes up like this at least 7,971,068

the number of people who have contracted the SARS-CoV-2 virus (including recovered and died) since the outbreak began. THE deaths today I am 313

(yesterday it was 294), the highest figure of this fourth wave, for a total of 139,872 victims from February 2020.

People recovered or discharged they are altogether 5,609,136 And 108.198 those that have become negative in the last 24 hours (yesterday 90,456). The positive current – the subjects who have the virus – turn out to be in everything 2,222,060, equal to +87.921 compared to yesterday (+129.542 the day before).

The swabs and the scenario THE total swabs (molecular and antigenic) were 1,190,567, or 184,947 less than yesterday when there were 1,375,514. While the rate of positivity 16.5% (the approximation of 16.48%); yesterday it was 16%.

Less infections in 24 hours than yesterday. “Could” be a small sign of a slowdown – because typically the weekly peak of the curve shifts towards the beginning of the week, no longer between Friday and Saturday, when the circulation of the virus tends to slow down (the descent a ‘ another thing) -, but it will be better understood later. However, the high numbers shouldn’t scare you. According to a study by Artemisia Lab on the month of December, about 67% of the infected are asymptomatic, with an average age of less than 50 years. Only 2% have severe symptoms and 35% have mild symptoms, such as fever, fatigue, sore throat and cold. Already in the spring, between April-May 2022 we will reasonably be out of the pandemic – says the infectious disease specialist Matteo Bassetti to the microphones of A Sheep Day on Rai Radio1 -. I hope we can take off the masks, as I believe we will have 95% vaccinated.

Globally, according to the WHO there was a jump in infections in the week 3-9 January, equal to 15 million new cases (+ 55% compared to the previous week) due to the rise of the Omicron variant, while deaths they were more or less stable over the same period of time: over 43,000. The record number of new infections is that of the United States: 4.6 million new cases in 7 days (+ 73%). Followed by France (almost 1.6 million new cases; + 46%), the United Kingdom (1.2 million new cases; + 10%) and Italy (1.01 million new cases; + 57%).

One year ago A year ago, on January 12, 2021, the number of daily victims in our country was very different: compared to 14,242 new cases, that day there were 616 deaths.

At that time, in the Covid wards there were 23,712 hospitalized – now less than 18,000, despite the surge in infected people – and in intensive care there were 2,636 patients – now fewer.

The victims There are 313 victims against 294 yesterday. This is the highest number of the fourth wave. To see a similar figure, it is necessary to go back between the beginning of May and the end of April (see 304 deaths on May 4th and 344 deaths on April 28th).

The health system Hospital stays in the medical area increase, but decrease in resuscitation. The beds occupied in ordinary Covid wards I am +242 (yesterday +727), for a total of 17.309 hospitalized. The beds occupied in intensive care (TI) are -8 (yesterday +71) – this is the balance between the people who left and those who entered ICU -, bringing the total of the most seriously ill patients to 1,669, with 156 admissions to resuscitation (yesterday 185). A reduction in intensive care (with a minus sign in the balance) had not been observed for 20 days.

The cases region by region The data provided below, and broken down by region, is that of total cases (number of people found positive since the beginning of the epidemic: includes deaths and recovered). The variation indicates the number of new cases registered in the last 24 hours. Here the table with the overall data provided by the Ministry of Health. Lombardy 1,641,383: +41,050 cases (yesterday +45,555)

Veneto 812.561: +19.811 cases (yesterday +21.504)

Campania 759.638: +27.034 cases (yesterday +30.042)

Emilia Romagna 730.330: +18.631 cases (yesterday +20.595)

Lazio 644.960: +12.027 cases (yesterday +12.788)

Piedmont 641.351: +17.147 cases (yesterday +18.607)

Tuscany 534.357: +13.341 cases (yesterday +16.290)

Sicily 483.432: +13.048 cases (yesterday +13.231)

Puglia 367.476: +3.993 cases (yesterday +7.287)

Liguria 199.947: +5.984 cases (yesterday +9.267)

Friuli Venezia Giulia 191.975: +4.651 cases (yesterday +4.187)

Marche 165.421: +2.393 cases (yesterday +1.745)

Abruzzo 151.824: +3.912 cases (yesterday +4.996)

Calabria 133.377: +2.288 cases (yesterday +2.189)

Umbria 119.859: +2.680 cases (yesterday +3.090)

PA Bolzano 117.581: +2.310 cases (yesterday +3.041)

Sardinia 101.554: +1.307 cases (yesterday +983)

PA Trento 85.240: +2.278 cases (yesterday +3.052)

Basilicata 45.366: +919 cases (yesterday +852)

Valle d’Aosta 21,887: +622 cases (yesterday +671)

Molise 21.549: +798 cases (yesterday +560)

