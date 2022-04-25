24,878 new infections from Covid have been registered in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Yesterday there were 56,263. On the other hand, the victims are 93, an increase compared to the 79 recorded yesterday.

There are 138,803 molecular and antigenic swabs carried out in the last 24 hours. Yesterday there were 326,211. The positivity rate is 17.9%, up from 17.2% yesterday. There are 416 patients admitted to intensive care, a stable number compared to yesterday in the balance between entries and exits. The daily admissions are 26. The people admitted to the ordinary wards return to over 10 thousand: they are 10,050, or 155 more than yesterday.