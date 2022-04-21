from Chiara Barison

Data for Thursday 21 April. The positivity rate rises to 16.8%. 59,916 people recovered in the last 24 hours, 10,231 hospitalized with symptoms. Intensive therapies increased slightly to 415 units

I’m 75,020

the new cases of Covid in Italy (yesterday they were 99.848



, here the bulletin). It goes up like this at least 15.934.437 the number of people who have contracted the SARS-CoV-2 virus (including recovered and died) since the outbreak began. THE deaths today I am 166 (yesterday 205), for a total of 162,264 since February 2020.

People recovered or discharged they are altogether 14,549,360 And 59.916 those that have become negative in the last 24 hours (yesterday 101,614). The positive current – the subjects who have the virus – turn out to be in everything 1,222,813equal to +15.913 compared to yesterday.

The swabs and the scenario THE total swabs (molecular and antigenic) processed are 446.180, or 164,420 less than yesterday when it was 610,600. The rate of positivity 16.8%; yesterday it was 16.4%.

The health system Ordinary hospitalizations increase, for the second consecutive day. The beds occupied in ordinary Covid wards I am +24for a total of 10,231 hospitalized. The beds occupied in intensive care I am +2 – this is the balance between people who entered and left in one day – for a total of 415 seriously ill, with 40 admissions to resuscitation (yesterday 44).

The region with the highest number of new cases in the past 24 hours is Lombardy (9,678), then Campania (8,714), Lazio (8,202), Veneto (7,423) and Emilia-Romagna (5,930).

The cases region by region The data provided below, broken down by region, concerns the number of new cases registered in the last 24 hours. Here the table with the overall data provided by the Ministry of Health.

Lombardy: +9,678 cases (yesterday +14,065)

Veneto: +7.423 cases (yesterday +9.754)

Campania: +8.714 cases (yesterday +12.275)

Lazio: +8.202 cases (yesterday +10.681)

Emilia Romagna: +5.930 cases (yesterday +3.432)

Piedmont: +2.720 cases (yesterday +5.279)

Sicily: +5,079 cases (yesterday +7,034)

Tuscany: +4.713 cases (yesterday +6.564)

Puglia: +5.860 cases (yesterday +8.887)

Marche: +1.995 cases (yesterday +2.894)

Liguria: +1.785 cases (yesterday +2.583)

Friuli Venezia Giulia: +1.304 cases (yesterday +1.503)

Abruzzo: +2.337 cases (yesterday +3.746)

Calabria: +2,308 cases (yesterday +3,551)

Sardinia: +2,695 cases (yesterday +2,870)

Umbria: +1.483 cases (yesterday +1.648)

PA Bolzano: +671 cases (yesterday +766)

PA Trento: +496 cases (yesterday +618)

Basilicata: +947 cases (yesterday +1.213)

Molise: +563 cases (yesterday +316)

Valle d’Aosta: +117 cases (yesterday +169)