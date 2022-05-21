The data for Saturday 21 May. The positive rate of 10.3%

I’m 23,976 new Covid cases recorded in Italy in the last 24 hours, against 26,561 yesterday and above all the 36,042 infections of last Friday, confirming a steadily decreasing weekly trend. The processed swabs are 231,931 (yesterday 233,745) with the positivity rate falling from 11.4% to 10.3%.

THE 91 deaths (yesterday 89). The total casualties since the beginning of the pandemic have risen to 165,918. Hospitalizations are decreasing: there are 6 fewer patients in intensive care (yesterday -1), with 20 daily admissions, and they are 301 in all, while in the ordinary wards they are 242 fewer (yesterday -208), 6,570 in all. what emerges from the daily bulletin of the Ministry of Health.

The region with the most cases today is the L

ormbardia with 3,287 infections, followed by Campania (+2,626), Lazio (+2,479) and Veneto (+2,010). Total cases since the start of the pandemic come to 17,229,263. The discharged / healed in the last 24 hours are 41,696 (yesterday 45,494) for a total that rises to 16,206,476. The currently positive are 17,541 less (yesterday -18,765) for a total that drops to 856,869. Of these, 849,998 are in home isolation.