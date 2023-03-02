Three years after the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic which cost thousands of lives in the province of Bergamo, the investigation opened by the Deputy Prosecutor Maria Cristina Rota in April 2020 has been closed: among the recipients of the documents are the former prime minister Giuseppe Conte, the president of the Lombardy region Attilio Fontana and the former health minister, Roberto Speranza.

Together with them officials and managers called to manage the pandemic emergency in our country, such as the president of the ISS Silvio Brusaferro, the former coordinator of the Cts Agostino Miozzo, the then head of civil protection Angelo Borrelli and the president of the superior council of health Franco Locatelli, and the then director of Spallanzani Giuseppe Ippolito. For Conte and Speranza the documents were sent to the court of ministers of Brescia for competence. Two issues were identified by the pool of magistrates led by the Rota: the failure to establish the red zone in Alzano Lombardo and Nembro, lower Seriana Valley, and the failure to update and implement the Pandemic Plan which should have also been applied at the regional level.

The assistant prosecutor of Bergamo Cristina Rota with the prosecutors Silvia Marchina and Paolo Mandurino, under the supervision of the prosecutor Antonio Chiappani has pulled the strings of the investigation into a culpable epidemic and the notification deed will be delivered to the parties in the next few hours. In essence, there are three strands of the investigation: the sudden closure and reopening of the Alzano hospital, the lack of ‘red zone’ in Val Seriana and the absence of an updated pandemic plan to counter the pandemic risk launched by the WHO. In recent years, TPI has dealt with these important issues with a long line of investigations, also included in the eBooks edited by Piemme-Mondadori by title “A culpable epidemic? The hidden truths about the missing red zone in Val Seriana”.

In particular, in addition to Giuseppe Conte and the Lombard governor Attilio Fontana, several members of the CTS such as Agostino Miozzo, Silvio Brusaferro, the former head of prevention of the Ministry of Health Claudio D’amario and the former general secretary Giuseppe Ruocco and the current head of infectious diseases Francesco Maraglino.

According to the prosecutor’s office, on the basis of data from Stefano Merler of the Kessler Institute in Trento, containment measures should have been activated in the Bergamo area at least starting from 26 February.

On the pandemic level, the investigation is doubled. In Bergamo we want to proceed for its failure to implement against Claudio D’Amario, Silvio Brusaferro, Angelo Borrelli and the former councilor for welfare of Lombardy Giulio Gallera.

In Rome, on the other hand, the trend for the failure to update is destined – the plan dated back to 2006 as discovered by Report – and sees among the suspects for omission of official documents, in addition to the ministerial leaders Ruocco and Maraglino, also the former WHO Ranieri Guerra who in Bergamo he is also being investigated for false information to prosecutors.

The former Ministers of Health Roberto Speranza, Giulia Grillo and Beatrice Lorenzin are under investigation for the failure to establish or renew the national pandemic committee”.