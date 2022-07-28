The Chinese metropolis of Wuhan has closed a district of nearly one million people after detecting four asymptomatic cases of Covid. The South China Morning Post reports. All activities and transport are suspended and people cannot leave their homes except in strictly necessary cases. In Shenzhen, on the other hand, the southern technological hub of China, the authorities say they have controlled the latest outbreak of Covid-19 in the city but have not relaxed the prevention measures. The city downgraded three medium-risk high-risk areas and five low-risk medium-risk areas, but designated another high-risk building. According to the classification system, people in high-risk areas cannot leave their homes while those in medium-risk areas cannot leave their residential communities. China reported 79 locally transmitted infections and 41 imported cases today. Only one of the local cases was in Shenzhen, down from 19 the day before. Meanwhile, a US study confirms that pandeny was born in the market of the Chinese city. The Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market in Wuhan appears to have been the birthplace of the Covid-19 pandemic. To support this theory a study, published in the journal Science, conducted by scientists from the University of Arizona in Tucson, the Scripps Research Institute in La Jolla, the University of California at San Diego, the University of Utah, the University of of Saskatchewan, the University of Oxford and the University of Glasgow. The team, led by Michael Worobey, found that the first known cases of Covid-19 in December were geographically centered on the Huanan market. Initial diagnoses of Covid were made in several hospitals independently between December 18-29, 2019, and a subsequent systematic review of all cases reported to the National Notificable Disease Reporting System by Wuhan hospitals showed that 55 of the 168 first episodes reported were associated with the market. The researchers used an estimate of the density of infections to reconstruct the probabilities associated with the locations of origin for each patient. Using all 155 cases as of December 2019, the Huanan market location is within the highest density boundary. Determining the epicenter of the pandemic, experts explain, could be useful in fighting infections. «Despite the limited tests on the wildlife sold in the market – the authors write – our results provide evidence that the Huanan wholesale was the first epicenter of the pandemic. We have no way to recover samples of live animals sold on the premises, but it seems increasingly evident that this district of Wuhan has been the epicenter of Covid-19 cases ».

